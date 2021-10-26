Venice shot a 370 in Monday morning’s district tournament at Waterford Golf Club, beating out North Port by 34 strokes for third place as Elizabeth Ireland and Hayli Snaer both shot 90 to lead the way.
Venice will next play at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in the regional tournament.
Boys golf advances past districts
The Indians shot a 315 to hold onto third place on Tuesday afternoon at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club to advance to the regional tournament.
Harrison Adams and Anthony Lohbauer led the way as each shot a 76 while Jackson Adams (81) and Marcus Keck (82) rounded out the scoring.
Venice will compete at Lakewood National Golf Club on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. with a chance to advance to the state championships.
Vikings 12U Crusaders win tiebreaker
The Venice Vikings Pop Warner 12U Crusaders traveled down to the North Fort Myers field this past weekend and won in a Texas tiebreaker against Sarasota and Estero to earn a spot in the playoffs.
All four Vikings teams will travel down to the Fort Myers Firecats field for the first round of playoffs this Saturday.
The 8U Knights will play Port Charlotte, the 10U Lancers will play Port Charlotte, the 12U Crusaders will play Port Charlotte and the 14U Warriors will play the Fort Myers Firecats.
Whichever teams win this weekend will continue on to play in the peace River championship the following Saturday.
Football pre-selling tickets for Friday
Venice High athletics will be pre-selling tickets for Friday night’s home football game vs. Riverview High on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the stadium ticket booth.
General admission for the game is $8.
Venice in search of boys volleyball coach
Venice High is looking for a qualified varsity boys volleyball coach.
