Fresh off its first district championship, the Venice girls weightlifting team sent 10 lifters to compete in this past weekend’s regional meet at St. Cloud High School.
Lauren McMahon of the 101-pound weight class and Juliana Courville of the 139-pound weight class both finished as regional runners-up — the top lifters for the Lady Indians — and will advance to the state championships on Feb. 10 at Port St. Joe High School.
McMahon lifted a combined 220 pounds in the bench press (105 pounds) and the clean-and-jerk (115 pounds) in her second-place finish while Courville lifted a combined 295 pounds in the bench press (145 pounds) and the clean-and-jerk (150 pounds).
Samantha Mitizak (seventh place in the 110-pound weight class), Bridgette Mowduk (ninth place in the 119-pound weight class), Alex Council (eighth place in the 129-pound weight class), Andrea Saxman and Lizzy Mopps (sixth and 15th in the 154-pound weight class, respectively), Sophia Tarantino (seventh in the 169-pound weight class), Julia Stone (fifth in the 183-pound weight class) and Madelyn Crouch (19th in unlimited weight class) all placed for Venice.
Girls soccer hosts district final tonight
The Venice girls soccer team will host Gulf Coast tonight in the district championship game at Powell-Davis Stadium at 7 p.m.
The Lady Indians (9-4-3) finished the season as the No. 1 team in the district and will play the third-seeded Sharks (11-8-2) after they dispatched Sarasota, 5-0, last week in the district semifinals.
If Venice wins, it will host to open the regional playoffs. If it loses, it will spend the rest of the playoffs on the road.
