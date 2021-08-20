Venice High football tickets for sale
The Boone Law Firm is once again selling season tickets to watch the Venice High football team play at Powell-Davis Stadium in 2021.
Season tickets for reserved seating to see all eight regular season home games is $80 while all-sports passes are being sold for $75 (family passes for $175).
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or passes can call the Boone Law Firm at 941-488-6716, email admin@boone-law.com or stop by the firm at 1001 Avenida Del Circo, Venice, Fla., 34285.
VHS student athletic passes on sale
The Venice High athletic department will be selling student athletic passes from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 before the home football game against Cardinal Gibbons.
Passes can be purchased for $60 and will grant admission for student to all regular season games, but not any FHSAA playoff games.
Venice Hall of Fame 2021 banquet
The Venice Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting Trey Burton, Jeremie Cook, Forrest Lamp, the 2012 and 2013 state championship baseball teams and the 2012 and 2014 state championship volleyball teams at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The dinner will be at the Hotel Venezia, US 41 By-Pass, in Venice. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased by emailing vshalloffame@gmail.com.
Jessica Costanzo scholarship golf tournament
The sixth annual Jessica Costanzo scholarship golf tournament is scheduled for Sat., Oct. 2 at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club. This scholarship honors the memory of Jessica, who tragically lost her life in a car crash. Jessica’s strength of character was evident to all who knew her. She lived an inspired life dedicated to her family, her faith and her passion for team sports.
Over the past six years, over 20 scholarships have been awarded to deserving Epiphany Cathedral School students as well as Venice High School graduates who attended Webber International University in Babson Park. Jessica was an alumnus of all three schools. Those students who received these scholarships shared Jessica’s good character and are dedicated to “Live a life of purpose." The scholarship at Epiphany has since reached endowment status.
Thanks to the outpouring support of the community, this year’s event has already sold out. There are sponsorship opportunities still available. Hole sponsors are $100. Prize donations are greatly appreciated. All sponsors and donors will be recognized in the program.
For more information or to make a donation (this is a 501 C3 scholarship), contact Mark Costanzo at 941-468-5673.
New VHS athletics gear website
To purchase Venice High gear -- shirts, cups, etc -- visit bsnteamsports.com/shop/Venice21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.