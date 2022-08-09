Venice sports briefs STAFF REPORT Aug 9, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Venice High athletic student passes on sale The Venice High athletic department will be selling student passes on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 6 - 7 p.m. before the preseason volleyball game in the lobby of the new gym.For $50, a student pass allows students to enter all regular season games. Passes will also be sold before the football Kickoff Classic on Aug. 19 at the same location from 6-7:30 p.m. 7:30 PM.For more information, contact the school's athletic department at (941) 488-6726 ext. 65532.Venice football scrimmage at Riverview Thursday The Venice High football team will have a chance at a tune-up with a scrimmage this Thursday. The Indians will play Manatee at 6 p.m. for one half at the Ram Bowl at Riverview High School, giving fans a chance to get a sneak peak at the '22 team. Venice will open with national power IMG Academy for its Kickoff Classic on Friday, Aug. 19, followed by a regular season opener against Miami Northwestern on Aug. 26 at Powell-Davis Stadium. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
