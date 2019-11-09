Green vs. White alumni basketball game

The third annual Green vs. White alumni basketball game is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Venice High School.

Contact Nate Curtner at (941) 228-4741 or email coach John Flynn at coachflynnny@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

Boating class offeredAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The fee for the course is $50 per student and there is a family discount.

The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice, FL.

Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations. Pre-registration by Nov. 11 is required.

A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call (941) 244-8331 for more information.

Open tennis courts

The Venice High tennis team will be holding open tennis sessions on the school courts near the football practice field on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. throughout the fall semester for anyone interested in playing for the Indians.

Interested students must have athletic paperwork on file with the school before attending any sessions.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments