Indians go undefeated on senior night
The Venice High wrestling team hosted Palmetto on Tuesday for its senior night, and it couldn’t have gone much better for the Indians.
Venice dealt the Tigers a decisive 63-6 defeat as every wrestler won their match.
“What’s funny is that’s a tough team,” Venice coach Pat Ryan said of Palmetto. “In the beginning we wrestled some of their better kids and we beat them pretty good.
“(The Tigers wrestlers) are tough kids, but they’re maybe a little less experienced. So they start wondering, ‘Oh, maybe that’s a tough team.’ Then all of a sudden, they give up a takedown or something bad happens and their mental strength deteriorates.”
Individual results: Lauren Stone def. Zack Stolze, 13-6, Blaine Taranto def. Tyler Stolze, 16-6, Bryce Taranto def. Parker Olen, 7-2, Jack Stone def. Colby Smith with a pin, Will Kraut def. Sean Lavender with a pin, Koen Hoffman def. Gabby Tutera with a technical pin, Gage Tippman def. Jackson Ellis with a pin, Same Exler def. Gabe Thomas with a pin, Josh Stewart def. Jake Milligan with a pin, Will Litzler def. Keon Gavin with a pin, Michael Groves def. Jake Rewis, 8-7, Eli Day def. Yedi Samtama, 7-6 and Ethan Beck won by a forfeit.
JV Indians beat Lemon Bay
The Venice junior varsity boys basketball team held on to a late lead to beat Lemon Bay, 76-69, on Friday night.
At halftime the score was 36-26, with Venice leading.
In the fourth quarter, Venice had as much as a 20-point lead, but Lemon Bay then went on a 29-21 run, cutting the lead to 8.
Ryan Szablowski was the team MVP of the game, scoring 25 points (12-for-12 from the foul line, including 10-for-10 shooting in the fourth quarter), ensuring the win for Venice. Matt Couturier had 11 points and Dawson Gregorio added 7 points. The JV team improved its record to 10-9 for the season.
The next game will be tonight against Riverview at 5:30 p.m. at the TeePee.
Mandatory parents meeting for Venice football team
The Venice High football team will have a mandatory meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. in the school gymnasium for parents of any players interested in playing this upcoming season (including incoming 8th graders).
Boys basketball game tonight
The Venice High boys basketball team (10-13) will wrap up its regular season tonight as it hosts Riverview at 7:30 p.m. at the TeePee. The game was originally planned to be played earlier this year before being rescheduled to tonight.
