Tickets for football state final

Any Venice High football fans wanting to go watch the state final can purchase tickets in the link below for $12. Tickets will cost $15 on day of the game at the stadium.

Venice will play Apopka in the FHSAA 8A state championship on Sat. Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Boys soccer wins again

The Venice boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Evangelical Christian on Tuesday evening.

Brendan Reilly, Sebastien Somezini and Anthony Williams each scored for the Indians in the win.

Venice (4-0-2) will host Palmetto this evening at 5:45 p.m.

O’Leary drops 24 in blowout

Freshman center Zoe O’Leary scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as she led the Venice girls basketball team to a 67-26 win over Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday night.

Makenna Wright added 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and three assists in an all-around performance as Venice pulled away early.

The Lady Indians were up, 17-2, after the first quarter and also won the third quarter, 28-3, on the way to a running-clock finish.

Venice (5-2) will host Riverview in a district matchup on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments