Four Indians wrestlers onto semifinals
The Venice wrestling team is competing in the St. Cloud IBT this weekend, and four Indians advanced to the semifinals.
This morning, Lauren Stone, Jack Stone, Thomas Chrone and Gage Tippman will all be wrestling in the semifinals after winning their matches on Friday.
Girls basketball loses to Port Charlotte
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team held on for a 44-40 win over Venice on Thursday night.
All of the Lady Pirates who played scored points in a well-rounded team effort. Kiley Poole led Venice with 15 and Sadie Kluner added 10 in the loss.
Port Charlotte (10-10) will host Imagine School tonight. Venice (7-9) will play at North Port on Tuesday night.
Boating class offered
America’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on four evenings — 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, on Jan. 20, 22, 27 and 29
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. in Venice.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call 941-244-8331 for more information.
