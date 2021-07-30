The Venice Sports Hall of Fame will add some legendary members in the class of 2021.
Venice High alumni and current NFL players Trey Burton and Forrest Lamp will be inducted, along with Division-I wrestler Jeremie Cook and four Indians’ state championship teams — the baseball teams of 2012 and 2013 and the volleyball teams of 2012 and 2014.
The Venice Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 2003 and honors inductees with a plaque on the “Wall of Fame” at Bogey’s Sports Pub in Venice.
The 2021 induction banquet will be held as part of the Venice High School All-Class reunion at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17. at the Hotel Venezia.
Tickets are $45 each. For more information, contact vshalloffame@gmail.com.
Here’s a look at those being inducted:
Trey Burton (Venice High, University of Florida, NFL)
Burton had a strong career as an Indian, but truly burst onto the scene with the Florida Gators — leading to an NFL career that saw him throw a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.
After playing at quarterback in Venice, Burton expanded his versatility as a Gator. He threw the ball, ran the ball, caught the ball, returned kicks and even made a couple of tackles.
It didn’t take long for Burton to show what he could do as he scored six touchdowns in a rout of Kentucky during his freshman season — setting the single-game school scoring record.
Burton, a current NFL free agent, has played for three teams — the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts — across seven seasons. His best season so far came in his debut year with the Bears in 2018 when he had 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns.
Forrest Lamp (Venice High, Western Kentucky University, NFL)
Despite a strong career as an Indian, Lamp was ranked as just a two-star recruit out of high school and redshirted his freshman year as a Hilltopper.
By the time he was a sophomore, however, he was the team’s starting left tackle and best offensive lineman — becoming the first WKU player to be named as a USA Today and AP All-American.
Lamp parlayed his collegiate success into a second-round (No. 38 overall) NFL Draft selection by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2017.
Though he has battled injuries in his professional career, Lamp started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2020 — leading the league in total snaps — and signed to play with the Buffalo Bills this year.
Jeremie Cook (Venice High, Lock Haven University)
Cook was a versatile athlete as well as a formidable wrestler during his time as an Indian.
An All-American wrestler in 2006, Cook had two undefeated, state championship seasons at Venice High — winning the most matches in school history (177), a record that still stands.
His success at Venice led him to wrestle in the Division-I ranks at Lock Haven University, where he became a qualifier at the NCAA Championships.
Cook is a rare inductee to help Venice High win state championships as an athlete and a coach, returning to campus to assist the Indians state-title winning wrestling and baseball teams.
Baseball, Volleyball state champions
The baseball and volleyball teams have both had sustained runs of success — including a pair of titles each in the early part of the last decade.
The 2012 VHS baseball team went 24-8, beating Brandon, 4-2, in the championship game. That team was led by players like Dalton Guthrie, Tyler Shambora, Nick Longhi, Cooper Hammond and Mike Rivera.
The 2013 VHS baseball team had a 29-3 record and mercy-ruled Haines City, 14-4, in the title game. That team was led by a similar cast of players including Guthrie, Rivera, Longhi, Hammond, Tyler Atwell, Ryan Miller and Cole Kragel.
The 2012 Lady Indians volleyball team (29-3) beat St. Thomas Aquinas in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-16) in the state championship match. They were led by players like Danika Yoder, Lauren Mattmuller and Gen Beaumier.
The 2014 Venice volleyball team (30-2) nearly went undefeated and lost just one set — in the championship match — as it went on to beat Vanguard, 3-1 (25-18, 29-27, 21-25, 25-23), in a tightly contested match.
Beaumier and Mattmuller were the senior leaders for Venice as they won their second state championship together.
