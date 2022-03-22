VENICE — There’s still a lot to learn a few weeks into the first official year of high school beach volleyball in Florida.
Along with a unique atmosphere, the format — five teams of two competing in best-of-three matches to 21 on local beaches — is nothing like indoor volleyball, and the rules aren’t quite the same, either.
If that weren’t enough, some area teams are meeting for the first time this year, and no one is exactly sure who is the area’s top team.
Venice (5-0) and Charlotte (4-1) battled for early-season bragging rights on Tuesday evening at Venice Beach with the Lady Indians falling behind, 2-1, before taking the final two matches in a 3-2 win.
“Being the first year, I only know what the kids tell me,” Venice coach John Richards said of his expectations coming into Tuesday’s match. “Some of these girls play with each other on their travel club teams, so they know a little bit, but it’s tough.
“I think if my 3’s and 4’s play a little better, this match wouldn’t have been so close, but it was nice to see the girls get pushed.”
Entering Tuesday, Venice, Charlotte (4-1) and Lemon Bay (4-0) led 1A-District 23 with undefeated records — ahead of Port Charlotte (1-4), North Port (0-3) and Imagine (0-0).
However, only one of those teams will advance.
Beach volleyball has just one classification this year — meaning there will be just one state champion among the 152 teams across the state.
Each team will make its respective district tournament, but only the champions will advance to a regional play-in game.
It’s not so clear who that might be in this area, but Venice has showed it’s plenty capable of coming out on top.
Playing at three courts just behind the lifeguard tower at Venice Beach — side note, stay out of the way of the ornery lifeguard — the Indians met their toughest test of the season so far.
Venice’s No. 3 team of Madeline Dickerson and Kaitlyn Maitret won their first game over Julia Damico and Madeline Wadsworth, 21-19, but fell behind early in the next two games as they lost for the first time this season.
The Indians’ No. 4 team of Jenna Stylos and Hilary Hupp suffered a similar fate as they also lost for the first time — in two straight games to Keira Vasquez and Alanna McCaughey.
“Venice is a very strong team,” Charlotte coach Alyssa Latham said. “We were expecting that coming into this. A lot of my lower pairs did very well. This is also our first away game, and I think that played into it a little bit. Our girls have to work on their mental toughness a little bit.
“This is the first top-tier team we’ve played so far, so now we know what to work on.”
Trailing Charlotte, 0-2, it was imperative that Venice’s No. 5 team of Taylor Arden and Iris Devries beat Charlotte’s duo of Kaitlin Combs and Abigail Willis to keep the match alive — giving the ones and twos a chance to win.
After dropping the first game, 21-13, Devries and Arden dominated the second game, 21-5, and rallied to hold off the Tarpons, 17-15, in the tiebreaker.
“The 5’s had a clutch game,” Richards said. “That was a good game. It’s nice to see that we’re getting stretched all the way down because (the competition) has been soft. It was nice for the girls to play some competition today, and this was the stiffest competition we’ve seen.
“(Charlotte) out-worked us for sure. Our players were huffing and puffing in timeouts, and Charlotte wasn’t," Richards continued. "That’s something we’ll have to work on because it’s only getting hotter.”
Down to the final two matches of the day, the No. 1 and No. 2 duos for Venice — Ireland Ferguson and Alayna Pracher and Ashley Reynolds and Brighton Ferguson — didn’t seem to mind the pressure.
Ferguson and Prachar finished off their win, 21-15, 21-10, in quick succession over Briana Bynoe and Lilly Shaw, giving them time to watch the day's deciding match.
Reynolds and Ferguson allowed JaLynn Gardner and Kyra Jensen to creep close in each game, but won, 21-17, 21-17, to close out the come-from-behind team victory.
Venice remains undefeated and has also beaten Port Charlotte in district play, but the wins don’t mean much until the district tournament begins on April 25.
“We had looked at their past schedule and they had almost the same record as us with some of the schools we’ve played, so we knew it would be a good game,” Reynolds said. “They have good teams one through five, so we knew everyone would have a challenge.
“It’s hard to see how good (other area teams) are. It was good for us to have a real challenge today.”
