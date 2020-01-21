Despite a night in which the temperature dipped to 47 degrees with a wind-chill of 42 at Powell-Davis Stadium, the Venice High Lady Indians soccer squad remained white hot on Tuesday.
Just as they did on opening night, the Indians defeated the highly regarded Class 7A Lakewood Ranch Mustangs (11-3-2) by a four-goal margin. The 4-0 result from Nov. 12 was nearly repeated with a 5-1 final.
Besides advancing their winning streak to seven games, Indians head coach Gary Bolyard said that Venice has already earned home-field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs.
“Max Preps came out today and we’re the No. 1 6A team in the state of Florida,” said Bolyard. “Our strength of schedule, according to Max Preps, was the toughest in Florida and one of the toughest in the nation. All that was to prepare us to the run we want to make in the playoffs, and home is where we want to be to make that run.”
Bemidji State University commit Mason Schilling looked ready for her future of cold-weather games in northern Minnesota. She was the well deserving recipient of the game ball after scoring two goals and adding two assists.
Schilling was first heard from in the third minute of the contest when she made a pin-point centering pass to Kiki Slattery. Slattery had plenty of net to shoot at, and she didn’t miss.
In the 29th minute, Schilling tallied her first goal when she popped a shot into the right corner of the Mustangs net for a 2-0 advantage.
“I loved it tonight. I love the cold when I’m prepared for it,” said Schilling. “I could not be happier with where the team is now. The coaches have prepared us against top-notch competition. It’s all preparing us for the post season — and right now, we’re killing it.”
The second of Schilling’s goals came three minutes into the second half. While actually attempting to hit Kat Jordan, who was making a strong run, she ended up hitting an opposing player who deflected the shot into the Mustangs goal.
Soon enough, however, Jordan would net a goal of her own. She tallied the Indians fourth goal in the 50th minute for a 4-0 lead. Only seven more minutes would elapse before Slattery turned another Schilling pass into her second goal.
Two minutes after the Slattery net bender, goalkeeper Ashton Pennell deflected a hard-rising shot over the cross bar to preserve the lead. But in the 76th minute, Lakewood Ranch finally solved the Venice defense with a goal off the foot of Sydney Granack.
“In the long run we’re looking for a state championship, but for our team we can only take it one game at a time,” stressed co-captain Jordan. “I think that’s why we’re so successful. We take care of what’s in front of us and work so hard for each other. Our only real goal right now is to win the next game.”
The Indians next game is scheduled for Friday night at Newsome in Lithia. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
