VENICE — In a battle of crosstown rivals, Venice got the early jump on Lemon Bay and went on to a 3-1 victory in a boys soccer matchup Wednesday night at Wellfield Park.
The Indians’ Aidan Constantine took a crossing pass from Facundo Lambrecht and beat Manta Rays goalkeeper Vitalis Zidanavicius on the first shot of the game to give Venice an early 1-0 lead.
“It’s always a confidence builder for sure to get out to a quick lead,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said. “But even with that, our boys were really pumped to play.
“They were really excited. A lot of these boys play club soccer together so there’s no animosity, it’s just nice playing against your friends.”
Venice goalie Brendan Reilly was barely tested in the first half, only having to make one save of a header in front of the net by JJ Powers.
The Mantas appeared to have tied the game on a goal by Ethan Grossenbacher, but the score was disallowed because the corner kick had gone over the end line in the air before coming back into the field of play.
The Indians made it 2-0 when Anthony Williams scored off a pass from Matthew Groves and that was the margin at halftime.
“It’s always a tough matchup with Venice. We always look forward to it to be the game of the year,” Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said. “Both sides come out tough. There’s always going to be that cross town rivalry.
“They got an early goal and put us behind. We had a few bad breaks, but I thought we played really well and had a few chances in the end that we just couldn’t convert.”
The Mantas were more aggressive in the second half and played the Indians even until late in the period when Luca Rueda made it 3-0 with an assist from Kohen Finger.
“At halftime we told them ‘Look, we’ve just got to go out and beat them for this half and play our game,’” Hertz said. “Stay focused on our passing, stay focused on putting the ball in the net, but Venice came out just as tough. They’re a good side.”
Lemon Bay finally did put the ball in the net in the waning moments as Powers converted from a free kick by Nicolas Zidanavicius to account for the final score.
Venice fired 18 shots at goalie Vitalis Zidanivicius, who made 10 saves.
“Our goalie did well. He’s only a freshman,” Hertz said. “We lost Alex Johnson who graduated last year, but even if we had Alex, some of those shots were well placed. They came out a little sharper today and that’s unfortunate.”
Venice remained undefeated at 3-0-2 on the year while Lemon Bay dropped to 2-3.
“It was a nice win. That’s a confidence booster for the guys,” Porvaznik said. “We’ll continue to keep going forward and learn from the little things in the past and make it better for the future.”
Venice is off until next Tuesday when it will host Evangelical Christian.
Lemon Bay has a home game with North Port on Friday night.
