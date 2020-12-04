VENICE — In an early season matchup of unbeaten teams, Venice got the upper hand with a first half goal by Max Mergos and held on for a 1-0 victory over Braden River in a boys soccer game Wednesday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The Indians had the best chances in the opening minutes of the contest, but it took until just after the first half water break for Venice to finally score. Joaquin Rueda sent a long pass down to Mergos deep on the left side. The senior forward got behind the defense and beat Pirate goalkeeper Seth Radebach for what turned out to be the winning margin.
Venice coach Dave Porvaznik was not surprised by the lack of scoring on both sides.
“I didn’t expect a high scoring game,” Porvaznik said. “They (Braden River) are tough, there’s no doubt about it. They’re a good team, they’re well-coached, and they have great players. I think the difference tonight was we played as a team, we played together and did what we needed to do, and it frustrated them. We took that to a level that they haven’t been expecting Venice to be at.”
Diego Heredia had a good chance to add to the score moments later with a point blank shot, but Radebach was able to deflect the ball wide of the net.
“Our team plays so well, we’re not selfish,” Porvaznik added. “I think that’s very unique. They trust each other and that’s huge. I’ve been talking to these boys about trust all season long, about respecting each other, respecting who you play, and never doubt yourself. But don’t ever doubt the other team either, because in the blink of an eye it can change.”
After a relatively even first half, the Pirates (3-1) put the pressure on and outshot the Indians by a wide margin in the second half. But Venice goalkeeper Stefan Slavov was outstanding in the net, denying Braden River’s Grant Hill three times at close range, including twice in the final minutes.
“I have three of the best goalies, they are unbelievable, and I can put any one of them in at any time and never lose faith in them,” Porvaznik said. “Stefan played amazing tonight, he’s been on fire lately. He’s got the hot hands and we’re just going to let him keep going.”.
Another tough test awaits the Indians, now 5-0, on Friday night. Venice will travel to Palmetto to face another unbeaten team.
“They have good players and a good coaching staff,” Porvaznik said of the Tigers. “But we’re going to play our game. We’re not going to them to play their game, we’re going to play our game and that’s what we do.”
