ENGLEWOOD – Venice coach Steve Constantino has watched his youthful Lady Indians softball squad go through some growing pains over the last couple of seasons.
As his group progessed through their prep careers, Constantino knew the potential was there for the Indians to score runs in bunches. If Tuesday's 14-1 seasoning opening win over a talented Lemon Bay team at Larry Pope Field is any indicator, Venice should be a force to be reckoned.
Bri O'Connell got things going for Venice with an RBI single to left in the top of the first. The middle of the Venice lineup struck again an inning later when Bri Weimer sent the first pitch she saw from Lemon Bay pitcher Ella Krazewski over the wall in left-center for a solo shot.
Moments after Bailey Grossenbacher's towering home run gave the Mantas some momentum, Venice erupted for five runs in the top of the fourth. The Lady Indians sent nine batters to the plate and got RBI triples from Kayleigh Roper and Sophia Cordero. Roper sent two more runs across the plate with a double in the fifth.
“In the meat of our lineup we know Kaleigh Roper is a talented kid,” Constantino said. “But what nobody knows is Sophia Cordero has been right behind her. Add in Bri Weimer and Bri O'Connell, we've got a deadly lineup in that spot if they continue to look for the pitches we work on. If you can hit the ball to the opposite field like that, that means you're swinging the bat well.”
Defensive miscues led to Lemon Bay's demise in the fourth and fifth innings. Nine Manta errors led to several Venice runs, including a series of three errors over four hitters that led to five Venice scores in the fifth.
“Nine errors is painful,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “There's no excuses. Routine plays are routine plays and if you don't make them, you make it very easy on the other team. We did have some good at-bats, but we've got a lot of work to do and they've got to step up. I think we can put some things together ... but we just need a lot of work.”
JoJo, Roper and Weimer each knocked in three runs for Venice. Karsyn Rutherford turned in a masterful performance from the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out four.
“What you're seeing is what we missed last year with Karsyn Rutherford,” Constantino said. “When she's in complete control it gives us a chance to win every game. She's like a quiet little steamroller out there.”
Venice (1-0) will travel to North Port on Thursday. Lemon Bay (0-1) will host Cape Coral Mariner on Thursday.
