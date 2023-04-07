VENICE — Venice suffered its third consecutive defeat on the diamond Wednesday night, falling behind early at home in a 5-2 loss to Lakewood Ranch.
The night prior, they fell to Parkview.
On Wednesday, the Indians fell behind 5-0 through the Mustangs half of the third inning as they got to Venice starter Jobe Fish.
In the bottom of the third, Venice pushed its two runs across the plate on a Jon Embury single and a sacrifice fly by Jeremiah Pachota.
Venice got a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, but Mustangs closer Hayden Antonelli coaxed a ground ball to first base for the game’s final out.
On Tuesday, visiting Parkview made a three-run second inning stand up against Venice, handing the Indians a 3-1 defeat.
The Panthers, ranked No. 9 in Georgia according to MaxPreps, broke through against Venice starter Jackson Lucas, scoring on a single, a sacrifice bunt and an error. Outside of the rocky inning, Lucas pitched well, lasting into the seventh inning, allowing just four hits and a walk. Simon Yochum got the last two outs.
Venice’s lone run came in the fifth when Carter Cox led off with a single, moved to second on Maddox Volks sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch, then scored on another wild pitch.
The losses dropped Venice to 10-8.
Venice is in the teeth of a brutal stretch of the schedule. Next week, the Indians will play host to Calvary Christian (ranked No. 23 in the state) on Tuesday and travel to Class 2A state semifinalist Out-of-Door on Thursday before facing district foe Sarasota on Friday.
