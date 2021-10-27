VENICE — After being pushed to the brink in a thrilling first game, Venice settled down thereafter and went on to sweep East Lake, 29-27, 25-11, 25-20, in a Class 7A-Region 2 quarterfinal volleyball game Wednesday night.
The Indians faced set-point twice in the final moments of the first set as the score was tied six times down the stretch. The Eagles grabbed their last advantage at 27-26 before Venice scored the final three points, closing the game out on a service ace by Carli Waggoner.
“Winning that first game was huge,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “That gives whatever team wins that an edge for the rest of the match and I’m so proud of my team. We’re closers, and they had game point on us there and we just kept fighting back.”
“We always talk about finishing games, that’s kind of what we focus on,” senior Paden Keller said. “In the beginning we had a lead and then we gave up a lot of points in between. And then we knew it was our game because we had that lead in the beginning so we just had to finish it out from there.”
The second game was a different story, as the Indians scored the first six points and gradually pulled away before Keller finished off the set with one of her 11 kills on the night.
“Our offense kind of clicked in Game 2,” Wheatley said. “We fight together and we win together.”
East Lake did not go quietly in the third set however, as the Eagles scored the first two points and maintained the advantage throughout most of the early going. But with the score at 10-8, the Indians rattled off 10 straight points behind the serving of Jayda Lanham to take an 18-10 lead.
“That gave us a lot of momentum,” Keller said.
East Lake rallied back but never got closer than three points the rest of the way.
The Eagles blockers gave Venice fits in the first game, but eventually the Indians, led by Ireland Ferguson, began dumping the ball over the front line and found the weakness in the East Lake defense.
“That was huge,” Wheatley said. “We saw on film that they had some open holes and we just kept exploiting them, so that was a really big turning point.”
Leah Bartlett added nine kills for the Indians while Ferguson was credited with seven.
The Indians, now 21-7, will move on to the semifinals next Wednesday when they will host Lake Nona. The Lions edged Tohopekaliga in five games in their quarterfinal match.
“We’re excited to be in the Sweet 16. I think we’re playing our best volleyball of the year right now,” Wheatley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.