The Venice High swim teams competed in their final home meets on Wednesday and did their seniors proud.
While the Indians honored their nine seniors with a ceremony midway through the meet, they were also honored with success in the pool. The boys and girls each won their competitions against North Port and Lemon Bay.
The Indians boys remained undefeated this season (8-0) with a 113-48 win over the Manta Rays and a 112-49 victory over the Bobcats. The Lemon Bay boys defeated North Port, 93-63.
The Venice girls (7-1), meanwhile, got the best of the Lady Bobcats, 121-45, and the Lady Manta Rays, 105-68. Lemon Bay won the battle over North Port, 102-63.
“We have one more swim meet, and then we just buckle down for a couple of more weeks of work before districts,” said Indians head coach Jana Minorini. “It’s good to have some time off before districts so we can focus on our individual events.”
The final event for Venice in the regular season is the Tri-County meet on Oct. 12. The Tri-County is held at the Sarasota YMCA — the same venue as the district meet on Nov. 2.
Individual event winners for the boys included Rene Strezenicky (200-yard freestyle), Wesley Kephart (200 IM, 100 freestyle), Ian Brann (50 freestyle), Kirill Luka (100 butterfly), Cole Firlie (500 freestyle) and Harrison Newi (100 breaststroke).
The Venice boys also took down the 200 IM relay to open the boys meet. The team was comprised of Brann, Matthew Stutzman, Kephart and Strezenicky.
“It’s a nice atmosphere tonight. Everybody seems to be cheering for everyone, even more than usual,” said Stutzman, a senior. “It’s a little sad because this has become kind of a family to me, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”
The Lady Indians gold medal winners were, Sarah Koenig (200 IM), Grace Hu (100 butterfly), Ashley Kephart (100 freestyle), Jillian Quinn (500 freestyle) and Lara Oktay (100 breaststroke).
The girls were also first in the 200 IM relay (Sage Yenari, Oktay, Sarah Sensenbrenner and Ella Marllow) and 400-freestyle relay (Koenig, Emma Theis, Sophia Nicholson and Kelsey Whitten).
“Of course, it’s kind of sad, but really nostalgic. I’m having a really good time here tonight,” said senior Michell Krumholz. “I’ve been swimming for Venice all four years and I think I just swam my best time in the back (1:07.52). So that’s an exciting way to go out.”
Lemon Bay was the only school to bring divers. Collin McCarty (187.70) topped his teammate Victor Fazler (159.40) in the 1-meter diving competition. Brianna Hensey-Claudio outpointed her teammate Zoe Hegwood 130.75-121.90.
Other top finishers for the Manta Rays include Krystina Tieu (200 freestyle) and Meghan Brown (200 IM and 100 backstroke), who took gold in their events.
The North Port boys were fastest to the finish line in the 400-freestyle relay. The team included Mackenzie Minchinton, Josh Kemp, Denis Molodetsky and Mike Sickels.
“Being in Class 4A is definitely a little different this year, but we’re excited for the challenge,” said Minorini. “We’ve compete against 4A schools this year and we’ve done well, so we’re excited by our prospects.”
