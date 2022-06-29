Venice High football coach John Peacock knows he has players on his roster deserving of a national spotlight this fall.
That’s a big reason why the 16th-year Indians head coach reached out to ESPN this offseason — eventually securing a spot on ESPN2 for a Week 3 matchup with St. Frances Academy at 8 p.m. Sept. 15.
“You’re gonna have a million eyes on them,” said Peacock, who announced the broadcast news on his personal Twitter account Wednesday evening. “Everyone in the country is going to be able to tune in and watch, especially college coaches. I know a lot of college coaches have reached out to me and said they watch the stream of the game.
“It’s going to be great exposure for both teams.”
It’s the third time that Venice will be featured on ESPN programming.
Venice High was first featured on ESPN for a Week 1 matchup with Oscar Smith on Aug. 28, 2009 featuring then-quarterback Trey Burton, who had already committed to the University of Florida.
The next time ESPN came to town, it was for another Week 1 matchup — featuring four-star receiver Malachi Wideman for the Indians against against IMG Academy on Aug. 23, 2019.
This time around, it’s not hard to see why the Indians will be back on TV.
Venice rising seniors Damon Wilson II, a defensive end, and Elliot Washington II, a cornerback/safety, are both four-star players who have been recruited by over two dozen Division-I universities each, including some of the top schools in the nation, such as Alabama and Georgia.
“Their thing is they want to highlight national players, and we have two of them in the class of ‘23,” Peacock said. “I think we have more on our team, they’re just young right now.”
Aside from the exposure, Peacock said playing games like this — on ESPN in front of a national audience — can only help build the national brand of Venice High football.
“The more you can develop your program and get your program out there, the more it’s going to be seen,” Peacock said. “When college coaches are driving through Sarasota and they see Venice, it comes to mind, ‘Oh, Venice is playing on ESPN.’ They’re gonna stop by.
“There’s not a lot of high school programs you can name on the spot.”
There is plenty for the Indians to get excited about when it comes to playing football on national TV, but they will still have to line up against one of the nation’s most formidable teams.
The lone time these two teams have met resulted in a 49-7 Panthers win on Oct. 4, 2019.
Heading into this season, St. Frances is ranked No. 1 nationally by nationalhsfb.com and No. 3 by MaxPreps. Venice is slotted in at No. 37 by MaxPreps.
“It’s definitely a concern,” Peacock said of playing potentially the best high school football team in the country. “I don’t think it’s a concern just because we’re on ESPN. We play a lot of great teams. Three of them are ranked nationally, but the thing is we’re ranked nationally. If you want to get your program on that level, you have to play these games.
“We’re not just playing because it’s on ESPN. We want to win.”
