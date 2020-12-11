ENGLEWOOD — Julyan Ormaechea’s penalty kick in the 58th minute provided the only scoring the Venice High School boys soccer team needed Friday as it defeated Lemon Bay 1-0 in a non-district match-up.
For Venice, it was redemption following a 7-1 shellacking by Palmetto last week that ended its five-game winning streak, while ending Lemon Bay’s three-game winning streak during which it did not allow a goal.
The Indians finally solved red-hot goalkeeper Alex Johnson, who kept his team in the game in the first half.
Venice coach David Porvaznik said they only had to win by one, even if scoring on the Manta Rays can be a challenge of late.
“Lemon Bay is a good team and well coached, but sometimes that’s how the game goes,” Porvaznik said. “It probably should have been 5-0, but Johnson did his job.”
Venice (7-2) controlled the tempo and the ball throughout the first half, outshooting the Manta Rays 10-4. However, Johnson, who had recorded those three clean sheets for Lemon Bay, had his “A” game once again, rejecting Venice on several occasions to keep the game scoreless at the half.
Lemon Bay (5-3) played much better in the second half, as they were able to get striker Trayton White open for several opportunities, only to have Venice’s defense recover quickly and counter.
In the 58th minute, Caleb Reigle knocked Venice’s Diego Heredia in the box during an Indian attack, resulting in a penalty. Ormaechea shot the penalty kick past Johnson for the game-winner.
Lemon Bay had several chances to tie the game late, but the Venice defense held strong for the win.
“We know who their players are and we knew how to play them a little different,” Porvaznik said. “Every game is different and we knew who to play and how.”
Venice outshot Lemon Bay, 20-12, on the night and had a 3-1 edge in corner kicks. Venice goalkeeper Stefan Slavov wasn’t challenged much, though he did have to cut off a White breakaway chance early in the game.
Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said his team held its own against a bigger school.
“They fought well, connected passes, played great defense and it was too bad the penalty kick occurred,” Hertz said. “Alex is the anchor of our defense and probably the best goalkeeper in the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.