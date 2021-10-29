VENICE — Three months ago, Makhete Gueye knew almost nothing about football or Venice High School, but the now-Indian has since been offered the chance to play the sport at the collegiate level.
Born and raised in Senegal — a country on the coast of Northwest Africa — the 6-foot-7 athlete had become such a dominant basketball player that he moved to the United States two years ago in hopes of earning a collegiate scholarship.
On Oct. 18, the University of Louisville offered Gueye a scholarship to play football, and the senior said he’s receiving interest from other schools, too.
“I had been waiting to get some film on him,” Venice football coach John Peacock said. “I told my buddy, who is an offensive line coach at South Florida, ‘I’ve got this kid. He hasn’t started yet, but he’s gonna be the real deal.
“I put a picture of him out on Twitter and my inbox started blowing up.”
Gueye originally moved to Bradenton -- where he still lives today -- after a cousin showed his game film to a coach at Victory Rock Prep. He was soon offered a spot on the regional team that competes among high school varsity basketball teams across the state.
This past summer, however, Gueye had an itch to try something new.
“I told my coach, ‘I want to play football,’” Gueye said. “So he said he would figure it out. Then, one day he called me and said, ‘You have practice tomorrow.’
“I said, ‘Alright.’ When I came here we were doing conditioning and weightlifting in the summer. That was where it started.”
At first, the Venice coaching staff wasn’t sure what to do with Gueye, now known as ‘MG’ to teammates and coaches.
Along with getting him into football shape, the Indians began experimenting where best to play him on the field. If that weren’t enough, Gueye had to learn how to play football, learn the plays and fit in with his teammates, too.
Teammate John Anthony — also a Victory Rock basketball player — joined the Indians at the same time, helping make the transition a little easier for both of them, even if they didn’t start out as friends on the basketball court.
“Me and MG started kind of rough,” Anthony said. “We were fighting a little bit, but that was just basketball. When we started playing football together here, we really got close. We started talking.
“We bonded through it. We knew each other and that’s all we had at first. He’s very humble and that’s something I like about him. He works hard and he is a nice person. I would trust MG with anything.”
Though Gueye was interested in playing tight end at first, he would have had to also learn the passing game on top of his blocking assignments — pushing him to a brief stint at defensive end.
However, two impact starters in Damon Wilson II and George Philip made it difficult for him to see meaningful playing time. He spent the first few games on the sideline for the first time in his life.
“It was hard to be outside of the game, watching everything happen,” Gueye said. “I never really had to do that in basketball. So, I felt bad, but I know that I just started playing and everyone else has been playing their whole life.
“Coach Peacock and Coach Hunter told me, ‘Keep working hard, and your time will come.’”
After tight end and defensive line didn’t work, Gueye was shifted to the offensive line.
Finally, it looked as though Gueye found where he best fit in.
“We put him on offense and everything starting clicking for him,” Peacock said. “He’s really become pretty dang good in a short amount of time.
“When he first got here, I said, ‘Show me how to get down into your stance,’ and it was all wrong. He’s come a long way.”
It still wasn’t easy for Gueye to earn playing time, but eventually an injury to starting right guard Matthew Peavley made starting him an obvious decision.
Starting right tackle and Navy commit David Raney slid over to right guard, and Gueye was inserted in as the right tackle.
Venice (7-1) has beaten up on several opponents this season as Gueye has protected quarterback Ryan Browne on the right side of the line.
As he’s become more comfortable with the sport, his teammates and his ability on the football field, it’s clear he has physical potential.
“He moves well and he’s really athletic,” Peacock said. “He runs like a defensive back. He’s tall and long and he doesn’t mind getting physical. He’s tough, too.
“You can’t teach being 6-foot-7, but he has everything else, too. He is in the top tier of speed for linemen and the top tier for length. The only thing is the weight room. He’s 253 pounds right now, but could you imagine getting him in the weight room and on a meal plan? He’s a (future NFL) draft pick.”
There’s still time to worry about the next step for Gueye, who is interested in playing both basketball and football at the next level.
The senior is hoping to earn more collegiate attention and to help Venice win a state championship — even if he didn’t know what that was at one point not so long ago.
“Everybody helped me feel welcome,” he said. “Everyone is cool here. They’re good teammates. They help me get better every day and they support me.
“It makes me forget that I miss my family sometimes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.