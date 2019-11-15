The Venice Vikings 8U Kings traveled to Port St Lucie to play against the Royal Palm Beach Wildcats for Round 1 of the regional playoffs last weekend, and came away with a hard-fought 14-12 victory to advance to Round 2.
Rain, wind, and lower temperatures played a huge role in the matchup.
On the first drive of the day, Bryce Bigelow ran off tackle for a 30-yard gain, setting up the Kings at 1st and goal on the 2 yard line.
Noah Wireman scored on the next play with a quarterback sneak and also added two points with the kick, giving the Kings an 8-0 lead.
Defensively, Austin Bowman and Wireman forced a fumble to give the ball back to the offense. After a long drive, Bigelow had a short run at the goal line to give the Kings a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Royal Palm came roaring back, scoring two touchdowns before half to bring the deficit to 14-12. But the second half was all about the Kings defense.
Bowman, Bigelow, Jacob Florea, Gavin Murphree and Bryce Palmer all had key tackles for loss in the second half.
Offensively, Gavin Murphree, Brady Jernigan, Kendrick Murray, Aaron Hayes, Ayden Powell and Bigelow all had a great game blocking.
With the win, the Kings move on to the second round of regionals to face the Florida City Razorbacks today at noon in Miami.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.