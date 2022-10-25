Gooden and Bigelow

12U Crusaders played Elijah Gooden finds some space to run as teammate Bryce Bigelow sets a block. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams have not been able to practice at their home field at Wellfield Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Thanks to Pastor Tom Hodge with First Baptist Church, the Vikings have been able to practice and prepare for the playoffs at their new Lakefront location. 


