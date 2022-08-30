The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams made it three straight weeks on the road this past weekend as they traveled to take on the North Fort Myers Knights.
In Week 2 of the regular season, some teams, like 6U Kings, 8U Knights and 10U Lancers, used dominating defenses to their advantages -- allowing hardly any first downs as they shut out their opponents.
The 12U Crusaders and 14U Warriors, on the other hand, ran into some suffocating defenses as they were both on the wrong ends of shutouts this past weekend, despite each team hanging close all game.
These teams will have a chance to continue improving next weekend as the Vikings hit the road for a fourth straight week -- at the Fort Myers Firecats this Saturday.
Here's a breakdown how each team played this past weekend:
6U Kings
Venice 19 - North Fort Myers 0
The Kings continued their shutout streak this past weekend as they kept the North Fort Myers Knights off the scoreboard in a decisive win.
The defense, led by linebacker Noamel Martinez and Wyatt Hrovat, kept the offense stagnant.
Sean Finnegan Jr., Abel Durant and Benni and Boston Adams added crushing backfield tackles while the twin Adams duo also contributed a touchdown each.
Running back Azion Williams made the end zone home once again while Chase McCord shouldered some of the quarterback duties behind the pancake-inducing duo of Aston Cornwell and Ethan Gouge.
The Kings will travel to Fort Myers this weekend to take on the Firecats.
8U Knights
Venice 33 - North Fort Myers 0
The Knights earned their first win of the year with a dominant performance against North Fort Myers this past Saturday.
The Knights were led to victory by a defense that did not allow a first down the entire game as they barely gave the North Fort Myers offense room to breathe.
The defense was led with big hits by Hank Harris and Luke Harris. Isaiah Wolvington, Jackson Shinsky and David Gault each had big hits behind the line of scrimmage to halt the North Fort Myers offense.
The offense was led by a host of Knights who scored on multiple drives throughout the game.
Jaeden Charles got the offense going with four touchdowns while Hudson Stough joined in the scoring with a touchdown in the second half. Keyvari Johnson and Jack Wilfong also got on the scoreboard with extra point conversions.
The entire offensive line consisting of Luke Bobacher, Ryder Harris-Manganello, Dominic Randina, Brantley Krause, Noah Charles, Jaxon Perez and Blake Davezac continued their dominance of the line of scrimmage by creating running lanes on the scoring drives.
Venice will travel to Fort Myers this upcoming weekend to face the Firecats looking to add another win to their record.
10U Lancers
Venice 21 - North Fort Myers 0
The Lancers traveled to North Fort Myers this past Saturday to take on the Knights.
In the first quarter quarterback Nicholas Stough ran for an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of scrimmage with outstanding blocking by Kaden Davezac, Dean Butrum, Kaden Levy, Dillon Cecil, Anthony Sernino, Santino Deluca, Blake Gouge and Austin Summerford. The extra point was added by running back Jase Bigelow.
In the second quarter, the Lancers did most of the scoring on the first drive as quarterback TJ Zehr found a wide-open Mason Polley for a 12-yard strike, with the extra point added by TJ on a QB keeper.
Then, bad weather moved in.
After over a two-hour lightning delay, the Lancers came back firing as Polley broke out a 50-yard touch down run behind a huge block from Owen McCord and Jack Hackney. The extra point was added by running back Colton McCord, sending the Lancer into halftime with a 21-0 lead.
In the second half, neither team found the end zone in a huge defensive battle by both teams.
The Lancers defense was led by Kade Swafford, Lev Alvardo, Adian Powell, Gage Wolvington, Wyatt McCord, Ashton Loverin, Anthony Alexander and Rylan Bannon, as each made big tackles and huge plays on the defense all day long.
This weekend, the Lancers will travel to Fort Myers to take on the Firecats. It will be a battle of two undefeated 10U teams.
