The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams fought hard all season to make it to the playoffs.
Though most of the teams saw their seasons come to an end this past weekend, each Vikings team had special moments to remember this season.
The 10U Lancers will be the only Venice squad playing for a conference championship as they travel to Port Charlotte next Saturday to play the Sarasota Sun Devils.
Meanwhile, the 12U Crusaders won a crucial tiebreaker, but were soon ousted in the first round of the playoffs by Port Charlotte — as were the 8U Knights — while the 14U Warriors were knocked out by Fort Myers.
Here’s how the week of playoff football broke down:
8U Knights
Port Charlotte 20 — Venice 0
The Knights were shut out as their season came to an end this weekend.
10U Lancers
Venice 6 — Port Charlotte 0
The Lancers traveled to Fort Myers to face the Port Charlotte Bandits in the first round of the conference playoffs.
The Lancers offense moved the ball down the field the entire first half, but several key penalties and big plays by the Bandits defense kept them from scoring.
At the end of the third quarter, the Lancers finally got on the board on a 3-yard run.
The defense played phenomenally all game with big tackles on third downs.
The Lancers will travel to Port Charlotte next week to face the Sarasota Sun Devils for the conference championship.
12U Crusaders
Port Charlotte 27 — Venice 8
The Crusaders traveled to Fort Myers on Saturday to take on the Port Charlotte Bandits in the first round of the playoffs.
It all started on the night of Monday Oct. 25 for the Crusaders in a tiebreaker game against Sarasota and Estero in North Fort Myers — with each battling for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
The Crusaders beat Estero in the first game in a double-elimination round robin. In the second game, the Crusaders lost to Sarasota.
Sarasota then played Estero, beating them to eliminate them from the tiebreaker.
That left the Crusaders and Sarasota as the last teams standing, with Venice needing back-to-back wins to advance.
The Crusaders defense came up huge on the Sun Devils’ first drive, stopping them on 4th and 1.
The Crusaders answered quickly with a touchdown two plays later to hand Sarasota its first loss in the tiebreaker.
Sarasota then took over possession in the final game and was stopped again on the 2-yard line on 4th down — giving the Crusaders the ball back on the 10 yard line with four plays to score a touchdown and win.
It took all four plays to score, but on 4th and 1 they did it.
With only three days to prepare for the undefeated Bandits this past weekend, the Crusaders did everything they could to try and stop the No. 1seed.
In the first quarter, the Crusaders defense stopped the Bandits on all three of their possessions.
In the second quarter, the Bandits scored on a long touchdown pass to take an 8-0 lead. With two minutes to go before halftime, linebacker Tay’ Shawn Evans intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a Crusaders touchdown. Kicker Zeke Settles hit the extra point to tie the game at 8-8.
The third quarter was another defensive battle as neither offense could move the ball.
The Crusaders had the bandits on their heels heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bandits’ strong running game wore down the Crusaders, and they added another touchdown with eight minutes to go.
Though the Crusaders had another shot down six, they fumbled the ball and the Bandits scooped it up and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown.
Shortly after, with a few seconds left to play, the Bandits added another touchdown.
The Crusaders battled all season long and played with a lot of heart.
14U Warriors
Fort Myers 28 — Venice 6
The Warriors’ high-powered offense was held in check by the Firecats this weekend as their season came to an end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.