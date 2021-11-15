Just one Venice Vikings Pop Warner team remains heading into the third round of the regional playoffs.
The 10U Lancers have been unstoppable this season, and kept that up in Miami on Saturday, routing the Goulds Rams in a 35-6 win to keep their season alive.
Both teams were powerhouses in their conference, and it was a battle of two undefeated teams.
Offensively, the Lancers had a great day blocking.
Ryan Weimer, Brantley Gagne, Justin McGinnity, Gavin Murphree, Bennett Thompson, Alex Duff and Ashton Loverin led the way on the offensive line. Running backs and receivers Dain Kanteh, Austin Bowman, Curtis Bowdre, Noah Wireman and Gage Wolvington punished opposing linebackers all day.
Bryce Bigelow scored three touchdowns and Bowman scored on an off-tackle run. Wireman also added a score on a quarterback sneak.
In all, the Lancers scored on every drive for the day except one.
The defense was led by the linebacker group of Thompson, Bowman and Murphree that had a great day stuffing the Rams’ rushing game.
Meanwhile, cornerbacks Kanteh and Bigelow shut down the Goulds passing game down and Bigelow forced a fumble in second quarter.
The Lancers improved to 12-0 and move on to the third round of regionals, which will be played in Naples this weekend against the Thonotosassa Cardinals.
