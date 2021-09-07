The Pop Warner season is back and the Venice Vikings are wasting no time stacking up some early-season wins.
The Vikings teams — 6U to 14U — traveled down to Cape Coral this past Saturday and all five teams came home victorious.
Most of the games were tight until the end, like the six-point wins by the Knights and Warriors, but there was a blowout, too, as the Lancers nearly put up 50 in a shutout win.
Here’s how each team fared in Week 2:
6U Kings
No official score kept
The Kings traveled to Cape Coral to play the Storm and returned victorious after another great game from quarterback Keyvari Johnson and running backs Brantley Krause and Wesley McCord.
Krause rumbled downfield for a couple long touchdown runs and McCord added both running and receiving touchdowns.
The defense allowed four touchdowns, but Rhett Will and Riley O’Grady shut the inside run game down. Azion Williams flashed his speed, tracking a runner down from behind to save a touchdown while Noah Martinez showed up once again to bring his signature hard hits to the game.
The Kings will play Fort Myers this upcoming weekend.
8U Knights
Knights 13, Cape Youth 7
The Knights won against a great Cape Youth football team.
Kolton McCord and Jaeden Charles led the way on offense as both scored a rushing touchdown. Matthew Vanover led the defense with multiple tackles for a loss.
10U Lancers
Lancers 47, Storm 0
The Lancers traveled to Cape Coral to face the Cape Youth Storm on Saturday.
After the defense forced a turnover on downs, the offense got on the board quick with a 6-yard touchdown run up the middle by Bryce Bigelow.
On the next possession, Dain Kanteh picked up a forced fumble and returned it down to the Storm 5-yard line. The defense gave up negative yards for the day led by constant pressure from AJ Yaniero, Brantley Gagne and Jack Hackney. Curtis Bowdre also had a forced fumble at the end of the second quarter to help give Venice a 34-0 lead heading into halftime.
Austin Bowman had an interception along with several tackles. Bennett Thompson sacked the quarterback for a safety in the third quarter and Ryan Weimer had a couple tackles for loss along with Gavin Murphree.
Offensively, Venice had several nice runs and passes for the day.
Noah Wireman threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kanteh. Wireman also had a 30-yard touchdown run with some great blocking down field. Bennett Thompson had a touchdown run and Bigelow in all had three touchdowns for the day. Lev Alvarado also scored behind great blocking all day from offense lineman Ashton Loverin, Rylan Bannan, Owen McCord and Justin McGinnity.
Next week the Lancers travel to Fort Myers to face the Fellowship Lions.
12U Crusaders
Crusaders 19, Tornadoes 13
The Crusaders traveled to Cape Coral on Saturday to take on the Cape Youth Tornadoes.
The Tornadoes opened the scoring. Down 7-0, the Crusaders put together a 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with an 18-yard scoring run to left side by running back Broghan Zensen with some outstanding blocks from Matthew Rainey, Aidan Gartley and Dan Crane.
The tornadoes hit a long touchdown pass to take a 13-6 lead to open the second quarter. However, the Crusaders put together another 70-yard touchdown drive four minutes before halftime. The drive was sparked by a 35-yard completion to tight end Aidan Milmore, which put the Vikings inside the 20-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Kasen Williams found an opening on the right side behind offensive linemen Colton Vanover and Landon Stubbs for a three-yard touchdown. The extra point was added by running back Nico Brasco, tying the game and 13-13 going into halftime.
The third-quarter was a defensive battle for both teams as neither allowed the other to cross the 50-yard line.
In the fourth quarter the Tornadoes put together a drive that the Crusaders defense stopped at the 15-yard line. Taking over possession with 85 yards to go and eight minutes left to play, the Crusaders ate up the clock and scored with a big run up the middle by running back Tristen Neeley to retake the lead.
With just over two minutes to go and the Tornadoes on their own 40-yard line, the Crusaders defense responded with four straight stops to hold on for the win.
The Crusaders will travel to Fort Myers next week to take on the Fellowship Lions of Fort Myers.
14U Warriors
Warriors 20, Hurricanes 14
The Warriors came out victorious after a nail-biter against the Hurricanes on Saturday night in Cape Coral.
It wasn’t a pretty win for the Warriors, with turnovers, penalties, and a last-second touchdowns by the Canes just before the half. The toughest setback suffered was when Josh Reynolds, hype-man and star athlete, was injured and carted off the field with a leg injury.
However, the Warriors fought through the adversity.
On the opening drive, Kane Judson punched through the line of scrimmage for six points. Once Venice got the ball back, it was time for some “Miller Magic” as quarterback Anthony Miller ran for his first of two touchdowns to score on Cape Coral.
Let’s not forget the defense, which not only intercepted the ball to seize the momentum courtesy of Kolton Balzan, but also came away with multiple stops on crucial downs towards the end of the game.
Collin Carter came up clutch on defense as he acted like a brick wall on the defensive line. Another great play was made by Layne Kisovic, who rocked a player in the backfield for a loss. Even special teams got in on the action, with a blocked PAT by Noah Chieffo.
Next week, the Warriors (2-0) go on the road again to take on the Fort Myers Lions.
