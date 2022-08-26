SARASOTA — During their win over Sarasota earlier this week, something was a little “off” about the Venice Indians volleyball team.
Venice coach Brian Wheatley said his team wasn’t happy with their overall attitude and effort in that victory over the Sailors on Tuesday.
His team responded with one of its best practices of the young season on Wednesday, and that carried over into a convincing 3-0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-10) sweep over Riverview on the road on Thursday night.
Venice’s dominant front line of Summer Kohler, Charley Goberville and Hilary Hupp set the tone early for the Indians. A kill by Kohler gave the Indians an 8-2 lead. The Indians were never seriously challenged the rest of the way as Kohler and Goberville pounded away at the Rams.
Riverview managed to keep things tight during the first half of the second set. A block by Leah Bartlett gave Venice a quick 7-6 lead, but that was short-lived as the Rams refused to go away and the teams traded points for the next several plays.
An ace by Venice’s Jayda Lanham seized the momentum for the Indians, who closed the second set on an 8-3 run.
“I didn’t say a word to them about it,” Wheatley said of his team’s sudden struggle in the first half of the second set. “I think they just kind of brought it together and took some ownership. They cleaned it up themselves. This is a very unique group that wants to do well and they just have a lot of confidence about themselves.”
In a near replay of the opening set, Kohler and Goberville took control of the final set early. Goberville’s kill put Venice up 8-2, and a frustrated Riverview defense couldn’t do much to slow down the Indians the rest of the way.
Kohler led Venice with 14 kills, followed by Goberville with 11 kills.
“They just had an unbelievable night,” Wheatley said of his sophomore outside hitters. “This whole group just loves to play volleyball and really loves to get after it.”
Wheatley said this week served as a tuneup for what he calls “The Gauntlet” next week. Venice will play at Tampa Prep before taking part in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Wesley Chapel.
“Next week is our week to really see what we're made of,” Wheatley said. “It’s going to be an exciting, exciting week of volleyball.”
