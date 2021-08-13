VENICE — Leah Bartlett can’t help but catch herself looking up at the state championship banners hanging from the gym walls at Venice High during volleyball practice.
Though the Lady Indians have won five state titles under coach Brian Wheatley, Bartlett and her teammates have yet to make it to the state final.
“One of the things that I always do is I look at the state championship teams hanging on the wall, and I think, ‘That’s so cool. I want to do that. I want our team to be that,’” Bartlett said.
“It definitely gives us that hunger and drive to go for it.”
The championship mentality started early this offseason with running, weightlifting regimens, team camps and 5 a.m. practice times.
“I have to get up at 3:45 a.m. and my parents have to drive me so I feel bad, but it’s OK, it’s worth it,” junior setter Ashley Reynolds said. “I like getting it done early. We’re a very mentally tough team and waking up early is just one of those things that helps build that.”
After winning the state championship, 3-1, over Leon in 2017, Venice has reached the state semifinals (in ’18 and ’19) and the regional final (’20).
Wheatley is preparing this year’s team for another playoff run, building a challenging schedule that includes local foes like Cardinal Mooney and Riverview along with teams from Tampa, Ocala and Miami.
There will be plenty of experienced players, and a few new faces, to weather the long season.
Reynolds and senior Ireland Ferguson — a pair of versatile players — will share setting duties while also moving around the floor in different roles.
Senior Paden Keller returns to slam down spikes in the middle of the offense alongside Bartlett, while freshman Charley Goberville has been added to the mix on the outside.
“I think you’re going to see a team this year that’s very competitive,” Wheatley said. “I love this team’s mentality. They’re kids who aren’t afraid to go for it.
“I haven’t had to teach them to be competitive. I think they’re gonna be a ‘never say die’ team, which I’m really excited about.”
How it all comes together in October, however, remains to be seen.
Some key starters have been nursing injuries and there’s little time left to rest as the preseason begins next week with home matches against Community School of Naples (Tues., 7 p.m.) and Steinbrenner (Thurs., 7 p.m.).
“Our team is a very aggressive defensive team,” Bartlett said. “We make sure we never allow a ball to drop. Defense, passing and serving will win us games this year.
“If we play our game well, it tells the other team, ‘You don’t stand a chance against us.’”
Head coach: Brian Wheatley (28th season)
2020 record and finish: 17-13, lost 3-2 in regional final to Fort Myers
Key returners: Paden Keller, Ireland Ferguson, Maylee Lanham, Jayda Lanham, Alayna Pracher, Leah Bartlett, Ashley Reynolds, Hillary Hupp
Key newcomers: Charley Goberville, Brighton Ferguson
Key losses: Kiki Montgomery, Trinity Angelo, Zoe Ring, Julia DeMasi
