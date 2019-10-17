The Venice volleyball team entered October in the midst of its longest losing streak in over a decade.
The Lady Indians finished the regular season 12-12, their worst record in over a decade, too. But coach Brian Wheatley and his team weren’t concerned about what they did in the regular season.
Instead Venice — winners of the past 17 straight district titles coming into Thursday night — was focused on adding on to its historic postseason run. It couldn’t have gone much easier for the Indians against Manatee Thursday night as they swept the Hurricanes (25-15, 25-18, 25-18) at the TeePee to make it 18 in a row.
“Championships are fun,” Wheatley said. “That’s a reason a lot of these kids play volleyball at Venice is to win championships. I think we play our best come playoff time.
“Sometimes these types of teams are the greatest to coach because we’ve come so far since August and it’s awesome to see them playing their best volleyball in the playoffs.”
Venice trailed only for brief moments in its sweep of Manatee, opening the first set on an 11-3 run that set the tone for the match.
The Indians’ front row was often too much for the Hurricanes to handle, as senior outside hitter Sadie Kluner led the attack again with an 18-kill night. Coupled with Kluner on the outside, Venice’s middle hitters — Paden Keller (11 kills) and Kiki Montgomery (10 kills) — provided a steady attack that helped the Indians stay in front for most of the night.
After getting up big in the first set, Venice again took a commanding 17-10 lead in the second set before closing it out with back-to-back kills from Montgomery. Though the Hurricanes kept it tight for much of the third set, Kluner had 7 kills and a block as she overpowered Manatee.
As Keller slammed a kill through the middle of the Manatee defense for the final point of the match, Venice stormed the court to celebrate keeping its winning tradition alive.
“We’ve played such tough competition,” senior outside hitter Gabbie Atwell said. “Some of the best teams in the nation. In Vegas, we may have gotten whooped in some games, but it makes all of this so much easier.
“It’s awesome keeping the streak alive. I love winning the district with such a good group of girls. I’ve been on the team the last two years, and this year it really stuck with me that this is like my family. I just want to keep it going.”
With the win, Venice will host the regional quarterfinal match next Wednesday at 7 p.m. (opponent TBD) as it looks to keep adding on to its legacy.
“It’s been so common around here now to win districts and we never want to take that for granted,” Wheatley said. “It’s very special and I love it for these guys that they pulled through.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.