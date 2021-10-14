VENICE — The Venice High volleyball team hosted Forest (Ocala) in its final game of the regular season on Thursday night, but the Indians looked to already be in prime playoff form.
Venice (18-7) started fast and played clean as it led early and held off a second-set rally to beat the Wildcats, 3-0 (25-12, 27-25, 25-19) at the TeePee.
“I think we’re playing our best ball of the year right now,” said Venice coach Brian Wheatley, whose team will play for its 20th straight district championship next week. “That was one of the cleanest matches we’ve played.
“That’s a really good team over there. Last time it was a hard-fought four-gamer, so that just shows the improvement in our team.”
The win was the third of the week for Venice, which also won at Lemon Bay, 3-1, on Monday before hosting Vanguard (Ocala), and sweeping them on senior night on Wednesday.
Finally, the Indians had a rematch with Forest, a team it beat, 3-1, on Aug. 26.
It didn’t take long for Venice to set the tone of the match this time around.
The Indians led, 7-3, mere minutes into the first set as they played with few errors and quick hitting in the middle from Paden Keller (team-high 16 kills) and Leah Bartlett (12 kills). Strategic serving and kills from a varied attack — Bartlett, Ireland Ferguson, Ashley Reynolds and Jayda Lanham — helped the Indians quickly pull away.
Though Venice again grabbed an early advantage, leading 17-10 at one point, Wildcats hitters Emma Truluck, Emma Santi and Abby Eckenroth rained down a combined 12 kills as they eventually came back to tie the set at 25-25.
However, Venice answered with a kills by Bartlett and Charley Goberville (six kills) to go up 2-0.
“I’m real proud of them for winning that,” Wheatley said of the second set. “I think they were even serving for set point on us, but there was no panic out there. Everyone did their job and it was fun to watch.”
Though Truluck and Santi continued to fire shots at the Indians back row in the third set, Brighton Ferguson (14 digs), Ireland Ferguson (11 digs) and Lanham (10 digs) held off the Wildcats as Venice maintained a start-to-finish lead to seal the sweep.
As the No. 1 seed in its district, Venice has earned a first-round bye in the district tournament and will host the winner of Sarasota vs. Riverview in the district semifinals on Tuesday at the TeePee at 7 p.m.
“We always talk about how we have nothing to lose, so we should go after it,” Keller said of next week’s district tournament. “If we don’t, we might regret it later on, so that’s our mentality for the playoffs.
“I’m so excited.”
