BRADENTON — The Venice High volleyball team has had little trouble winning many of its matches in short order, but coach Brian Wheatley still wants his team to play faster.
Venice (12-3), which has swept nine teams this season, didn’t need any hustle or mind games to beat Lakewood Ranch, 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-7, 25-13), in a near sweep on Tuesday night, but bigger challenges await.
The Lady Indians wasted no time subbing in and out, rotating on the court and chasing after the volleyball between points in their Tuesday night win — a trend Wheatley is encouraging.
“The Venice football team goes real fast, and we’re trying to be faster than them,” Wheatley said. “We’re trying to go, go, go. It creates a lot of momentum for us and it creates a sense of urgency.”
Venice seized the momentum of the match early, breaking free from a back-and-forth first set lead of 11-10 with a 14-2 run led by Paden Keller (match-high 18 kills), Leah Bartlett (seven kills) and Ireland Ferguson (six kills, five aces).
It looked as if it was going to be an easy night for Venice as the Indians then opened up a 20-13 lead in the second set off nine kills from Keller, but Wheatley brought in several members of the second unit, and the lead slipped away — eventually turning into a 25-23 Mustangs win.
“Game 2 we didn’t have our starters in, and they need to learn how to do a better job,” Wheatley said. “They should have been able to close out the game.”
Once Venice blew its second-set lead, however, the Indians seemed to have little trouble pulling away from Lakewood Ranch.
Keller opened the third set with two kills and a block to set the tone before Ashley Reynolds, Charley Goberville, Ireland Ferguson, Jayda Lanham and Bartlett added kills to retake the lead.
Again in the fourth set, Venice jumped out to an early lead as Wheatley didn’t take any chances.
Keller, Goberville, Bartlett and Ferguson rained down blasts that often weren’t returned as the lead quickly ballooned to double digits, and eventually, a match-clinching win.
Venice returns home this weekend — beginning Thursday night at 7 p.m. — for one of its most challenging stretches of the season.
“I liked our sense of urgency,” Wheatley said. “We have a really tough week ahead. We have Miami Westminster Christian on Thursday and then the best tournament in the state here at the TeePee.
“We’re gonna be tested here in the next four or five days.”
