Unlike the past seven years, the Venice and Fort Myers volleyball teams didn’t meet up in the regular season this year, knowing they’d likely see each other when the postseason arrived.
The wait was worth it, as the Lady Indians and Green Wave battled back and forth in a five-set regional championship thriller that Venice won (25-19, 17-25, 25-11, 26-28, 15-11) in front of a full and rowdy crowd at the TeePee on Tuesday night.
It’s the 13th regional title for Venice, and seventh in the past eight years, as the Lady Indians advance to play Leon (Tallahassee) in the state semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“This is one of the greatest matches at Venice High School. To be able to go to a Final Four with this team, who would have thought? I mean, really who would have thought?
“This was awesome tonight and what a fun environment. It was one for the ages.”
Venice (17-12) was tested like it hadn’t been during the playoffs against Fort Myers. The Indians had yet to lose a set before the Green Wave used a potent attack from hitters Emily Stewart and Paris Thompson to tie the match up at one set apiece.
“At first when I saw them warming up I was a little startled because I was like, ‘Wow, they’re really good,’” sophomore libero Ireland Ferguson said of the Green Wave’s hitters. “And also I knew how great Paris is. But our block was set so I could play great defense around it.
“In the fifth game, I was very nervous because I knew I had a lot of pressure on me to come up with big plays, but I knew I had my team had my back.”
Despite dropping its first postseason set, Venice rallied for an easy third-set win and nearly put the match away, leading 24-23 in the fourth set. However, a few untimely mistakes allowed Fort Myers to stay alive long enough to force a fifth and final set.
“That could have been a momentum killer right there, but that’s how far this team has come,” Wheatley said of losing the fourth set. “We would have backed off a month and a half ago. But instead, we drove right at them and served even tougher at them in Game 5. That’s the toughest we’ve served all year because we knew we had to roll the dice and we had to go to bed tonight win or lose knowing that we went for it.”
With their season on the line, Venice went to its top hitter in Sadie Kluner, who reeled off four of her team-high 28 kills to jump out to an early 9-6 lead. Along with three kills from middle hitter Paden Keller (11 total kills), the Lady Indians gave the Green Wave more than they could handle to wrap up another regional title.
After a season of .500 play and rotating players into different roles, the Indians find themselves one win away from playing for a sixth state championship — something not many people saw coming as recent as two months ago.
“I’m so happy to be here,” Ferguson said. “At first, no one expected us to get as far as we’ve come. But we all came together, and we’ve been pushing each other. It’s starting to show out on the court.
“I’m so excited for Saturday. I know it’s gonna be a great game either way and I hope we can make it to the finals.”
