The Venice volleyball is gearing up for its second season.
It’s common knowledge in Venice that coach Brian Wheatley uses the regular season to prepare his squad for the playoffs.
After falling to Miami Westminster Christian on Thursday night, Venice started its 7th annual Battle at the Beach Tournament by beating the Fort Myers Green Wave, 2-0, and the Bishop Kenny Crusaders, 2-0.
The tournament features 16 of the state’s top teams and continues through this afternoon at the TeePee.
“There are good wins and there are quality wins,” Wheatley said. “Every match you play in this tournament will be against a quality team and a chance to earn quality wins.”
In the Indians’ first match of the afternoon, Venice swept the Green Wave (25-20, 25-15) to get some payback on the team that ended the Indians’ season last year.
“Normally we don’t like to live in the past, but this was a bit of sweet redemption,” Wheatley said. “They took us out last year and we wanted to get this win.”
Venice never trailed in the first set as middle hitter Paden Keller helped the Indians open a 4-2 lead. Green Wave outside hitter Sammy Mora tied the score 4-4 with a kill before Leah Bartlett and Ireland Ferguson led a 7-1 Venice run to make the score 11-5.
“We got off to a good start and got rolling pretty early,” Wheatley said. “We were running our offense through the middle and Keller and Leah (Bartlett) responded.”
The Green Wave wouldn’t go away and rode the hot hand of Emma Tuchbaum to tie the set at 16 and force a Venice timeout.
“They just wouldn’t quit over there” Wheatley said. “You have to keep scoring in these games. There isn’t a clock to save you.”
After the timeout, Bartlett and Jayda Lanham combined for a block and a kill by setter Ashley Reynolds gave Venice the lead for good. Keller closed out the set with a kill to win 25-20.
The second set was never really close as Keller and Lanham controlled the net with their blocking. A kill by Keller made it 7-1 and forced a Green Wave time out. That did little to slow the Indians as they steam rolled to a 25-15 win to claim the match.
After a break the Indians returned to the floor to take on Bishop Kenny. The Crusaders are the defending 4A state champions, but the Venice proved up for the challenge, sweeping the Crusaders (25-12, 25-22).
The Indians scored early and often and removed any doubt early as they opened up a 13-7 lead on an ace by Ireland Ferguson. Even when the Crusaders called timeout it only delayed the inevitable. It was a full group effort as Venice got kills from Alayana Pracher, Lanham, Bartlett, Keller, and Ferguson to vary their attack.
“Getting the first set is even more important in this two out of three format,” Wheatley said. “Our group was able to spread it around and execute the offense.”
The second set was a back and forth affair that found the Indians trailing for the first time all evening. Bishop Kenny outside hitters Ally Cavanaugh and Bailey Chin had little trouble with the Indians block as the Crusaders opened up a 9-7 lead. After a timeout the Indians responded with a kill by Bartlett and an error to tie the set. The teams would trade the lead and tie eight more times throughout the set before a kill and block by Keller gave Venice a 16-14 edge.
“In the timeout we focused on being 1-0 and we use that to help us remember to focus on the just the next point,” Wheatley said.
The teams tied again at 20, 21, and 22 before the Indians were able to win the match on a kill by Ireland Ferguson.
“It’s a great win to start the weekend,” Wheatley said. “We face Trinity Catholic and I honestly believe they have the best coach (Jeff Reavis) in the state. These matches go quick and we have to get out to a good start.”
The Battle at the Beach continues tomorrow at 8 a.m. in both gyms at Venice High School with the Indians starting at 9 against the Celtics.
Indians’ rally falls short against Miami WestminsterThe Venice High volleyball team tried to dig out of an early 0-2 hole to Westminster Christian (Miami) on Thursday night at the TeePee, but the late comeback effort wasn’t enough.
The Indians (12-4) dropped the opening set by two points and couldn’t rally until it was too late in a 3-1 loss (23-25, 15-25, 25-17, 18-25).
