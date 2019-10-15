After playing the sixth toughest schedule in the state, the Venice volleyball team was more than ready to face Charlotte in the district semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians and Lady Tarpons battled back-and-forth in the first set before Venice pulled away for a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-10, 25-21) at the TeePee to advance to the district championship on Thursday night.
“It’s playoff time and we had the (second) worst record in the entire district,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “But that’s the gamble we took this year playing the (sixth) toughest schedule in the state. Any time you can play for a championship, it means something.”
Charlotte was without its leader in kills and blocks against Venice, as Eunice Noel injured her ankle on the final point against Sarasota on Monday night. Libero Eva Le was also hobbled by an ankle injury, but played some minutes for the Tarpons.
Venice took advantage of the absences, feeding the ball to middle hitters Kiki Montgomery (10 kills) and Paden Keller (7 kills) along with senior outside hitter Sadie Kluner (18 kills).
“It hurt us in the middle not having someone who’s experienced and plays the middle all the time,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “So that did hurt us, but I thought we played well for throwing people in different spots. The two girls who played middle for Eunice have never really played middle at this level. They went in and did what they could.”
Charlotte got out to a 14-11 lead in the opening set, but couldn’t hold on as Montgomery and Keller helped Venice take the lead.
Kluner registered six kills and a block in the next set as the Indians held a 20-8 lead at one point before comfortably taking a 2-0 advantage.
The Tarpons hung tight in the third set — tying it up at 19-19 at one point — but the Indians eventually overpowered them at the net once again to wrap up the sweep.
“I thought our middles were dominating tonight,” Wheatley said. “That was the plan to run the middle. We didn’t think they’d be able to catch up with the speed of our middles. That’s the beauty of playing someone for the first time.”
Despite Charlotte’s loss, the Tarpons could still advance to regionals if they are one of the top four teams in their region to not win a district title.
“It’s been a very up-and-down season,” Dill said. “I graduated six from last year and all of them played. This new group that came in, they’re seniors, but they’re very inexperienced compared to last year. But I think we did very well. We competed with a lot of tough teams.”
Though Venice entered the district semifinals with the second-worst record in the district, the Lady Indians showed what they’ve learned from facing such stiff competition as they handled Charlotte.
They’ll have a similar advantage when they host the winner of Manatee vs. Braden River on Thursday night, as neither team is ranked within the top 130 teams in the state according to the FHSAA RPI rankings.
“We’re using the struggles that we had all year to our advantage,” Wheatley said. “Without failure, you can’t know what success is. We’ve failed a lot this year, but playoffs is the real season and we came out to play tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.