VENICE — Brian Wheatley doesn’t want to make too much of his team’s preseason success, but it’s still hard for him to not get a little excited.

The Venice volleyball team wrapped up a 2-0 preseason on Thursday night at the TeePee as it bounced back from a first-set loss against Berkeley Prep, taking the next three sets to win, 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-25, 25-18).


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments