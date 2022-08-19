VENICE — Brian Wheatley doesn’t want to make too much of his team’s preseason success, but it’s still hard for him to not get a little excited.
The Venice volleyball team wrapped up a 2-0 preseason on Thursday night at the TeePee as it bounced back from a first-set loss against Berkeley Prep, taking the next three sets to win, 3-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-25, 25-18).
“You have to put it in perspective. It’s preseason,” said the 29th-year head coach. “But I loved our grit tonight. I love the way this team plays. They play hard and they get after it.
“You can tell by the way they swing. They’re not swinging to be safe. They’re swinging to get a point.”
Venice played nearly identical matches in both of its preseason wins against the Buccaneers and Barron Collier.
The Lady Indians dropped the first set, 23-25, in both matches before taking the next three in decisive fashion.
Against Berkeley Prep, a varied attack proved too much for the Lady Buccaneers to defend.
Outside hitters Summer Kohler and Charley Goberville led Venice with 12 kills each while middle hitter Leah Bartlett added 11.
Providing some additional offense, outside hitter Jayda Lanham and middle hitter Hilary Hupp added four kills each.
After dropping the first set, Venice took advantage of pin-point serving from Carli Waggoner — including four aces in six points — to go on an 8-0 run that titled momentum back in its favor.
Knotted up 1-1, Venice overwhelmed Berkeley Prep at the net in the third set, getting kills from Hupp, Kohler, Lanham, Goberville, Bartlett and even setter Ashley Reynolds as it cruised to a third-set win.
“We had all of the facets going tonight,” Wheatley said. “It starts with a tough serve, sets up our block and gets us to our defense. All we wanted to do tonight was get better than we were Tuesday, and I think we did that by eliminating some errors.”
While Venice’s hitters were seizing control at the net, its defense held off the charge of sophomore outside hitter Hannah Hankerson, who finished with a match-high 19 kills.
Libero Brighton Ferguson (21 digs) and Kohler (18 digs), however, helped keep the Indians in front for all of the second, third and fourth sets.
Berkeley Prep made one last charge in the fourth set — getting to 11-14 at one point — Venice’s defense held firm as Lanham and Kohler registered blocks and Hupp, Goberville and Bartlett hammered down kills to secure the win.
“Berkeley Prep was third in the nation last year for a long time,” Wheatley said. “They have a really good program and a lot of kids who came back.”
