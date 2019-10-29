The Venice volleyball team began the year without 10 seniors from last season. It also faced a daunting schedule, taking its lumps on the way to a 12-12 regular season record.
But neither the departures or the record have mattered in the playoffs as the Lady Indians made their return to the regional championship for the 11th time in 13 years on Tuesday night.
Hosting Wiregrass Ranch (Tampa) in the regional semifinals, Venice swept the Bulls (25-19, 29-27, 25-13) at the TeePee to extend its season once again.
“This is a tribute to the schedule we played,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We had a lot of doubters out there and these guys just kept believing. They’re carrying on the tradition of Venice volleyball.
“It was pay day today. All of the summer workouts, the nationally ranked teams we played, the obstacles we had to overcome throughout the year, that was all stuff we deposited in our bank account.”
Though Venice (16-12) swept Wiregrass Ranch in just over an hour, the Bulls didn’t go down without a fight. The teams went back-and-forth throughout the first set until middle hitter Paden Keller took over with seven of her nine kills to help the Indians pull away.
The second set would prove to be an even tougher battle.
Bulls middle hitter Zoi Evans and Indians outside hitter Sadie Kluner traded kills throughout the second set — with Kluner slamming 10 kills, including four down the stretch to help secure a crucial 2-0 lead.
“Playing against that tall 6-foot-4 girl, she would put away a ball and I’d be like, ‘OK, we have to get the next point if we’re gonna save the game,’” Kluner said. “We have to put it away.’”
With the end in sight, Venice wasted no time putting away Wiregrass Ranch as Kluner got up to a team-high 23 kills and middle hitters Kiki Montgomery and Keller got in on the action. Kluner, Keller and Montgomery combined for 39 kills with seven errors on the night as they set the tone of the match.
After closing out the Bulls, the Indians will return to the TeePee next Tuesday to face off against Fort Myers — who swept St. Petersburg in the regional semifinals on Tuesday — with a regional championship on the line.
“We’ve been talking about what championship teams do,” Wheatley said. “Perseverance, determination and poise were this week’s words. That Game 2 was a perfect example of the poise that this team has developed over the year. We would have lost that game at the beginning of the year.
“Now here we are, we lost 10 seniors from last year and we’re one match away from going back to the dance. I’m really excited for these kids.”
