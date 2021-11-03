VENICE — Carli Waggoner has practiced perfecting her serve for years waiting for a moment like the one she faced on Wednesday night.
The 5-foot-6 Venice volleyball sophomore is used as a serving and defensive specialist, and her well-honed skills were needed as the Lady Indians and Lake Nona were knotted at 23-23 in the first set of the regional semifinals at the TeePee.
Waggoner delivered a well-placed ace as Venice (22-7) also scored the next point to win a dramatic opening set on the way to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-2) win over the Lions.
With the victory, Venice will host Plant in the regional championship on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Sometimes it’s more pressure than others, but you always have to just serve tough,” Waggoner said of serving in clutch situations. “I’ve done it a thousand times, so I know I can do it. You just have to have confidence.
“I serve on game point a lot. I have to believe that I’ll hit it in because if I question myself, I’ll miss it. After we won that first set, it wasn’t so nerve-wracking.”
The Indians initially struggled to adjust to hard hitting on the outside and well-placed blocks by Lake Nona, falling behind, 20-12, at one point before rallying to win.
Along with Waggoner, several other Venice players — like Ashley Reynolds, Brighton Ferguson, Jayda Lanham and Maylee Lanham — served Lake Nona out of position and fired in 11 aces, too.
“In the beginning we were tipping it a lot and trying to find spots,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We got to the point where we needed to just rip it and show who we are so we could get back to what we worked on all week.
“I felt like our serving was phenomenal. We served them off the court.”
With Venice holding serve, Lake Nona took its turn struggling.
The Lions quickly turned their one-set deficit into an 0-2 hole as the Indians stormed out to a 17-6 second-set lead on the way to an easy win.
“Sometimes we take a while to start going, but once we figure out what the other team is like, we really get into it,” Reynolds said. “Serving is one of our strong suits. If we can keep them out of system, then they can’t get big kills, so that was really perfect for us. Our servers did a great job tonight.”
Leading, two-sets-to-none, it seemed to be only a matter of time before Venice closed out the victory.
Though the third set wasn’t as easy for Venice — tied 7-7 with Lake Nona early — it eventually pulled away as middle hitters Paden Keller (team-high nine kills) and Leah Bartlett (six kills) kept the offense attacking with a relentless fervor.
“I think we have a great mindset right now,” Wheatley said. “I think we have a winning mentality. I’d put this team against any team in the state right now.
“I think we’re playing that good.”
