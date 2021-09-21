BRADENTON — The Venice High volleyball team knows its strength is in the middle of its offense, and the Lady Indians aren’t afraid to let everyone know it.
Playing at Braden River (10-3, No. 70 in FL), Venice went to middle hitters Paden Keller (16 kills) and Leah Bartlett (11 kills) to close out sets early and often in a 3-0 win (27-25, 25-20, 25-15) win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.
The win comes after Venice went 3-1 in the Berkeley Prep Premier tournament this past weekend — beating Cardinal Mooney, Lakeland and Academy of the Holy Names, but losing to Berkeley Prep (No. 6 in the nation).
“It’s no secret that we love feeding our middles,” Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley said. “We have two of the best middles in the state and we have a great back row passing with the two Ferguson girls (Brighton and Ireland) and Jayda (Lanham).”
Venice (10-3, No. 17 in FL) opened up a quick 16-11 lead in the opening set as Bartlett rained down four kills and a block, but Pirates sophomore outside hitter Bryanna Sands ignited a rally to draw even as she rattled off six kills, a block and an ace in the opening set.
Braden River even pulled ahead to take a 23-21 lead at one point, but a timeout by Wheatley gave Venice enough time to reset — eventually pulling away for the 27-25 win after kills by Bartlett and setter Ashley Reynolds brought Venice back to a 24-24 tie.
Venice had to battle again in the second set.
After going back-and-forth with Braden River to reach a 14-13 Venice advantage, the Indians repeatedly went to Bartlett and Keller — rotating the duo in and out for each other — as each accounted for four kills apiece to close out the set.
Though the Pirates held steady midway through the third set — tied 11-11 at one point — Venice got four more kills from Keller along with a kill from Ireland Ferguson and Charley Goberville to rally for a 10-point win in the final set.
“Braden River came in with a good record and really had nothing to lose,” Wheatley said. “They were ripping at some balls. We knew they were gonna take some punches. We had a chance to probably finished them off earlier in the first (set), but we did a good job holding on.
“We’ve been in this position a million times this year just because of our schedule, but I thought our kids got better through the match and we started running our offense.”
