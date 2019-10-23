After getting swept out of the district tournament by the Venice volleyball team last week, Charlotte learned it had a second chance at the Lady Indians this weekend.
The Lady Tarpons received an at-large bid in the regional tournament and were re-energized by the return of seniors Eunice Noel and Eva Le. However, it wasn’t enough as Venice swept Charlotte again (25-12, 25-21, 25-12) at the TeePee to advance to the regional semifinal next Tuesday.
“It was great,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said of learning her team advanced to regionals this weekend. “I knew we were close and I knew we had a chance because in the last week we played, we won those two, so I was like, ‘OK, we have a chance.’ I told them a lot of teams probably wish they were here and they didn’t get in.
“I wish we would’ve been like sixth so we didn’t have to play Venice or Fort Myers, because they’re the strongest teams in this region.”
Playing in front of a nearly packed gym in which Tarpons fans showed up in full force, Dill said her team felt the nerves in the opening set as they quickly fell behind, 15-5, and could never recover.
However, the Tarpons bounced back in the second set as Noel traded kills with Sadie Kluner (team-high 16 kills), tying the set at 18-18 at one point. But Kluner proved to be too much for Charlotte to stop — registering 10 kills and a block in that set as chants of “you can’t stop her,” broke out in the Venice student section.
“In the first set, we were just not with it,” Dill said. “I think it was nerves and they knew what to expect. We looked at film and stuff, and I think I fed them too much. In the second set I told them to just relax and play your game. We did a lot better. But in the third game, we just got back on our heels.”
Leading 2-0, the Indians wasted no time closing out the match in the third set as they got out to a 14-6 lead behind Kluner and Paden Keller (9 kills) and held on for a convincing win.
“We’re playing the best volleyball of our season right now,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “What a difference from when we started August 1st to right now.
“One of our mantras is play loose as a goose and I thought we came out really relaxed tonight, played hard, didn’t worry about what the score was and didn’t worry about what the other team was doing. We had a couple of adjustments because they had some players back, but our offense was on fire.”
Venice — the No. 1 seed in its region — will return home to the TeePee next Tuesday to face Wiregrass Ranch, which beat Manatee 3-1 on Wednesday.
A win on Tuesday would ensure the Indians a spot in the regional championship — something they’re won seven of the past eight years — on Nov. 5 at the TeePee.
“We’ve been telling them all season, ‘Trust the process, trust the process,’” Wheatley said. “And I’m really excited for them because they played really well tonight.
“We look forward to whoever comes in here next.”
