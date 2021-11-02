VENICE — A little over two months ago, freshmen Charley Goberville and Brighton Ferguson were experiencing a lot of firsts.
The two starters for the Venice High volleyball team had their first day of high school, first varsity practice and first home match — with plenty of chances to make mistakes and shine along the way.
Tonight, Goberville, Ferguson and the rest of the Lady Indians will see how much they’ve grown as they will host Lake Nona (17-5) at 7 p.m. with a spot in Saturday’s regional championship on the line.
“We don’t even call them freshmen anymore,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “They’ve been great additions to our team. They both bring great team chemistry to our program.”
At first, neither freshman set their expectations too high.
“I just wanted to make the team,” Goberville said.
“I just didn’t want to play badly and embarrass myself,” Ferguson added.
Both players have started the majority of matches as Venice (21-7) has re-established itself as one of the area’s best teams — dispatching local squads like Cardinal Mooney, Fort Myers and Lemon Bay. But it wasn’t the easiest of starts.
The Indians dropped both of their preseason matches and went 3-2 to start the regular season.
“We had to eliminate mistakes and be more competitive,” Wheatley said.
As if that weren’t enough, Goberville, an outside hitter, and Ferguson, a libero, were dealing with the weight of expectations while adjusting to the speed of varsity volleyball.
After a season full of hard-fought wins and a few close losses, though, the two said it no longer fazes them.
“I definitely think that my mental game has become stronger,” Goberville said. “I would shut down pretty fast when I made mistakes. I still get down on myself, and that needs to change, but it’s a lot better than it used to be.”
Goberville finished the regular season with the third-most kills (196) for the Indians and 102 digs while Ferguson led the team in both digs (289) and aces (34).
“I think we’re a lot better now,” Ferguson said. “We’ve improved so much together. I think that’s what has gotten us this far.
“I know that my team has my back. If I make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world.”
However, it wasn’t just two freshmen leading Venice to another 20-win season and a 20th-straight district championship.
Middle hitters Paden Keller (305 kills) and Leah Bartlett (252 kills) have powered the offense while senior Ireland Ferguson, Brighton’s older sister, has been a jack-of-all trades — recording the second-most digs and playing some outside hitter despite standing at 5-foot-4.
Ashley Reynolds is not only the setter, but has also been a top server (30 aces) and a weapon near the net (48 kills).
Other contributors like Jayda Lanham, Carli Waggoner, Alayna Prachar and Maylee Lanham have made Venice one of the deepest teams in the state.
None of that will matter if Venice can’t get past Lake Nona tonight at the TeePee.
The third-seeded Lions are led by 5-foot-10 outside hitter Isabella Rujano and 6-foot-1 middle blocker Gabriella Karman.
Rujano leads the team in kills (251) while Karman is second in kills (171) and is the team leader in blocks (54).
“They’re a quality team,” Wheatley said of the Lions. “They’ve played a really tough schedule. They have some bangers on the outside and they’re gonna give our middles some problems as well.
“I think it’s gonna be a great match and I think we’re gonna pack the TeePee.”
