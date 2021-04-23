VENICE — The Venice softball team closed out its regular season in style by picking up its 20th victory with an 11-1 rout of Parrish Community on Friday night.
Venice got home runs from Becka Mellor and Kayleigh Roper, along with two doubles by Micaela Hartman, as they pounded out 11 hits.
The game was a pitchers duel between Venice’s Karsyn Rutherford and Parrish’s Kaitlyn Duquette until the bottom of the third when Liv Seibert led off the inning with the Indians’ first hit. Seibert would eventually score on JoJo O’Brien’s ground ball. Later in the inning with runners on second and third, Mellor fell behind 0-2 and fouled off a half dozen pitches before depositing the next offering over the right field fence to make it 4-0.
“It was definitely one of the craziest at-bats of my life,” Mellor said. “I know this was our last regular season game and, being a senior, I just really wanted to not just get a hit but to have fun and I definitely did.”
Venice added six more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Megan Hanley led off with a walk and Seibert singled. Hanley came around on a sacrifice bunt and an error before a double by Tatum McGrath drove in Seibert. McGrath would score on a wild pitch. After Mellor drew a walk, Roper homered to center to make it 9-0. The Indians added another run on an RBI single from Madison Johnson.
Leading 10-1, Venice ended it in the bottom of the sixth when Taylor Halbeck singled to drive in Zoey Lynn.
“The goal before the season was 20 wins,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “It was not exactly how I thought we’d get to it. If I wrote it up before the season I wouldn’t have scripted it this way, but they’ve had some awesome wins this year.”
The Indians (20-4) will next face the winner of a first round game between Gulf Coast and Lehigh in the District tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.
“It was a good night for us and a good end to the season,” Constantino said. “The real season starts on Tuesday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.