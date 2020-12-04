At the beginning of the school year, no sport seemed more at risk of cancellation than wrestling.
How could a sport with so much bodily contact possibly be able to proceed in this time of COVID-19?
It turns out the answer to that question is the same as the one echoed by all other prep sports so far: Very carefully.
As wrestling kicks into high gear at area schools this weekend, protocols are in place to make the sport as safe as possible.
Of course, that is easier said than done, despite the sport’s long track record for cleanliness.
Venice High wrestling coach Pat Ryan said he has been taking cues from how other schools have been conducting their practices. One method gaining traction: Each wrestler has a practice partner and works solely with that person in order to prevent widespread exposure.
“That is not a mandatory thing, however my team is going to that due to the craziness of this thing,” Ryan said. “It’s like having an assigned seat in class. That way if somebody does test positive, we know exactly who has to go sit out.”
Ryan is implementing that practice regimen because COVID-19 has already short-circuited the team’s plans. This weekend’s season-opening trip to Lake Gibson has been cancelled due to an outbreak affecting several members of the varsity and coaching staff.
Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski has seen Sarasota and Braden River each shut down their volleyball programs due to the virus. More recently, the shutdown of the Steinbrenner varsity wrestling team provided a harbinger for Venice.
“It’s part of our society right now,” Dombroski said. “It’s everywhere, unfortunately. The bottom line to me is to keep everyone safe. There are children who go home to their parents and their grandparents, who are more susceptible.”
The school can only do what it can to protect the students while they are in school or participating in school activities. To that end, Dombroski said he has been pleased with the steps Ryan has taken with the wrestling program.
“Pat goes out of his way,” Dombroski said. “Those mats are clean, so no one gets an outbreak of any kind. We clean that weight room, that wrestling room, he cleans those mats. He scrubs them.”
Ryan said the inherent close contact during practice and meets, combined with Thanksgiving and winter breaks which expose kids to people beyond the team’s circle and ability to limit contact are significant hurdles.
“We have Thanksgiving, we have Christmas, we have cold weather, we have flu season,” Ryan said. “So we’ve got a lot stacked against us, but I do believe the season is going to happen. I have to say this: Working with the school has been great and the kids, they’ve been very adaptive, taking the punches and rolling with them.”
The nature of the virus is such that its high rate of contagion combined with human interaction makes it impossible to be 100 percent safe from exposure. No one knows for sure how the outbreak breached the Venice wrestling team. When the outbreak occurred, Dombroski said the school acted in accordance with guidelines set down by the government and the FHSAA.
“The students that were exposed, they’ll stay quarantined,” Dombroski said. “When we found out, we shut down practice that day, then I called facilities and had them go in and sterilize the weight room and other areas to make sure it was under control. We cleaned it and that’s the best we can do. We took the precautions.”
Time will tell whether it was foolhardy to proceed with a wrestling season. Ryan said it will be a season-long challenge to stay on top of every moving part.
“It’s impossible to do all your due diligence because there is so much going on,” Ryan said. “But we’re going to do our best.”
