T-Ball
All players play the entire game and will bat every inning. Players will have the opportunity to refine their skill level without the fear of failure.
A uniform shirt and an MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls, ages 4-5, determined on Jan. 1, 2020.
Skills test: Sat., March 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the YMCA fields
Register: YMCA front desk or at swflymca.org from Dec. 1, 2019 -March 22, 2020
Cost: $80 for YMCA members and $100 for non-members
Practices: Begin week of March 23
Games: Saturday mornings, April 4 — May 23 at 9 a.m.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex
Coach-pitch baseball
All players play the entire game and play a different position every inning. Players will have the opportunity to refine their skill level without the fear of failure.
A uniform shirt and an MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls ages 6 — 8, determined on Jan. 1, 2020.
Skills test: Sat., March 21 at noon at the YMCA fields
Register: YMCA front desk or at swflymca.org from Dec.1, 2019 -March 22.
Cost: $80 for YMCA members and $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of March 23
Games: Saturday mornings, Apr. 4 — May 23 at 10:15 a.m.
Location: Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex
Youth rec. soccer league
The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form the largest recreational soccer program in the area. There will be co-ed divisions from ages 4-14, teaching the fundamentals of soccer. A uniform jersey will be provided.
Register: YMCA front desk or at swflymca.org from Dec. 1, 2019 -Feb. 24.
Cost: $100 for YMCA members or $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin week of March 9
Games: Saturday mornings, March 21 — May 9.
Location: Garbrandt Soccer Complex, 1251 Pinebrook Rd.
Girls volleyball
There will be two divisions: Grades 3-5 (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Grades 6-8 (6:30-7:30 p.m.). Practices will be on Mondays and games will be played on Wednesdays, teaching the fundamentals of volleyball.
A uniform T-shirt will be provided. The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a 4-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner also earned a volleyball scholarship to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and has been a volleyball instructor for four seasons at the Venice YMCA.
Register: YMCA front desk or at swflymca.org from Dec. 1, 2019 -March 22.
Cost: $80 for YMCA members or $100 for non-members.
Practices: Begin on Monday, March 23.
Games: April 8 — May 20
Location: Venice YMCA Gymnasium
