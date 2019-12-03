Girls Basketball Academy
Led by Venice High head girls varsity basketball coach Jeremy Martin and former and current players. The academy will feature drills/station work to improve dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding & defense.
Also 3 vs. 3 and 5 vs. 5 games and other fun activities to improve your child’s skill level. A reversible jersey will be provided. Register early as space is limited to 80 players.
Age Divisions: This academy is open to girls aged 8-14.
Register: At the YMCA front desk or at swflymca.org up until Dec. 6.
This academy runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 to Feb. 14 on Friday nights f at the Venice SKY YMCA basketball court.
Youth Flag Football League
Have your child learn the fundamentals of flag football in an environment that will help your child/teen develop relationships, improve their self-esteem and build character.
The YMCA’s volunteer staff will focus on teaching flag football fundamentals and ensure that all players play. Reversible jersey provided.
Age Divisions: 5-7 (co-ed), 8-10 (co-ed), 11-13 (co-ed), 14-16 (co-ed).
Register: At the YMCA front desk or at swflymca.org up until Dec. 8.
Practices begin the week of Dec. 10 on Tuesday or Thursday evenings. Games will be Saturday mornings from Jan. 18 to Feb. 22 at Wellfield Park multi-purpose fields 3 and 4.
Youth Basketball League
The YMCA’s volunteer staff will focus on teaching basketball fundamentals and ensure that all players play.
Age divisions: 5-7 (co-ed), 8-9 (co-ed), 10-11 (boys), 12-14 (boys) & 15-17 (boys).
Register: At the YMCA front desk or at swflymca.org up until Dec. 15
Practices are one day a week for one hour sessions beginning the week of Dec. 16. Games will be held on Saturday mornings from Jan. 4 to March 7 at the Venice SKY YMCA basketball court.
