VENICE — When Steffan Johnson and Chuck Brantley first met through youth football in sixth grade, it didn’t take long for the two to form a friendship.
They kept in touch, even when Johnson went to North Port and Brantley to Riverview. After two years, though, both wound up transferring to Venice, and soon the pair became inseparable.
Whether it was on the practice field, in the locker room or on the sideline — wherever one was, the other could be found close by.
So, it was only fitting that the two cornerbacks committed to play together for Michigan State University at the Venice High Performing Arts Center on Wednesday as part of an early National Signing Day ceremony alongside teammates Weston Wolff (Maryland) and Ethan Mort (UCF).
“Me and Chuck have a good relationship, and I feel like we can make the Michigan State defensive backs unit very powerful,” Johnson said.
“I’m going to be so far away from home, but I’ll have a close childhood friend with me. He’s my best friend.”
Coming from football families, Johnson and Brantley have both been dreaming of playing college football since they were small. However, that dream didn’t seem to have much of a chance to become a reality until they joined the Indians.
Johnson played quarterback for the Bobcats before coming to Venice, and didn’t have a single offer to his name. After his first year as an Indian, however, the offers began to flood in.
"Steffan is fast, electric and very long. He’s instinctive and generates production on both sides of the ball,” Spartans head coach Mel Tucker said. “He is very dynamic with the ball in his hands and shows effortless acceleration when running away from defenders."
Brantley had already began to make a name for himself as a Ram — tying the school’s single-season interception record (9) as a sophomore — but had just a handful of offers that he said he wasn’t satisfied with. It took just a few months for that to change at Venice.
"Chuck is fast, quick, explosive, tough and just highly competitive,” Tucker said. “He has a big time burst to close, and can cover a lot of ground quickly. I love his effort and passion, he doesn’t back down from anyone and is primarily lined up on the opponent’s best wide receiver."
Once they set foot on the Venice campus, the two became instant impact players for the Indians.
Johnson played cornerback, quarterback, wide receiver and special teams — setting the single-game rushing record (387 yards) in a regional semifinal win in 2019. Brantley stepped in as the team’s lockdown cornerback and also returned kicks.
He thrived in the role, finishing with 155 tackles and 11 interceptions over his two years.
It’s hard to say where either would be signing today if they hadn’t reconnected, but each said it likely wouldn’t have worked out the same way.
“I was just thinking about that earlier today,” Johnson said of his decision to transfer to Venice. “It’s been a blessing come true. I don’t think if I stayed I’d be where I am now.
“Venice cares about its players a lot. Coach (John) Peacock made coaches watch my film and he got my name out there.”
Though he’s committed now, Michigan State wasn’t always Johnson’s first choice.
He first verbally committed to play for Rutgers over the summer before rescinding it just a few weeks later. By the time the fall rolled around, Johnson had flipped to the Spartans.
“I talked to him about it, but I didn’t try to force it or anything,” Brantley said of Johnson flipping from Rutgers to MSU. “People have to make their own decisions, but I’m really glad he made the decision to come play with me.
“We’re gonna have each other’s backs and push each other.”
Though no one in Brantley or Johnson’s immediate family has broken through to the collegiate level of athletics, both have cousins who have played for the Spartans — receiver Herb Haygood for Brantley and defensive back Jason Bradley and receiver Marcus Waters for Johnson.
When they leave for East Lansing, next summer, they’ll leave their family and friends behind as they try to tackle the challenge of college football.
But they won’t be alone in their pursuits.
“They became very close with the coaching staff, with their teammates, and with one another,” Venice defensive coordinator Larry Shannon said. “I’ve seen them become leaders, improve their game and grow as men.
“They spent a lot of time together. Off the field, in the locker room, they had a bond. I think when Chuck was already committed, that might have persuaded Steffan to commit, too.”
Mort, Wolff commit
Venice seniors Ethan Mort and Weston Wolff also committed to play college football on Wednesday.
Mort, a a 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle, will play for the University of Central Florida next fall after a three-year varsity career blocking against some of the country’s best defensive players.
Another three-year varsity player for Venice, Wolff committed to play tight end for Maryland. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound senior played as a wide receiver in his first two years with the Indians, but projected better as a tight end in college, and moved over to the position this fall.
He finished his time as an Indian with 147 catches for 1,822 yards and 16 touchdowns.
