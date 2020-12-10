Jaivon Heiligh is no stranger to overcoming the odds.
Growing up and playing quarterback for the Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams, Heiligh idolized Indians stars such as Trey Burton, Dri Archer and Langston Provitt.
But when it was time for him to try out for the Venice High football team, Heiligh was placed on the freshman team and didn’t see any varsity playing time all year.
By the time he graduated, he had helped lead the Indians to a state championship — setting the single-season Florida high school receiving records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns along the way.
Now a junior at Coastal Carolina University, not much has changed for Heiligh.
After recording just 14 catches as a freshman, Heiligh has turned into one of the focal points of the Chanticleers’ offense. He was the team’s leading receiver last year as a sophomore — setting the school record for receptions in a game with 12 against Troy.
“You’re going into a different environment, but you learn how to adapt to it and how to make it feel like home,” Heiligh said of his transition from Venice to Conway, South Carolina. “I feel like I’m home now.
“When I was a freshman in high school, I didn’t even make varsity. So it wasn’t new to me when I came here. You can take it as a negative, or you can use it to drive you to get better each year. That’s what I try to do. All you can ask for is progress.”
Heiligh has taken his game to another level this year, though.
He currently leads all Chanticleer receivers with 41 receptions for 682 yards and eight touchdowns. This breakout season, highlighted by back-to-back 100-yard games and a pair of two-touchdown games, helped land him on the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List — an award given to the best receiver in college football each year.
“I knew he was going to be a really good player for us,” Chanticleers wide receivers coach and former NFL player Tony Washington said. “I knew he had a lot of potential. It was just up to him if he was gonna put in the work to reach it, and he has.
“He brings a level of consistency that we need. In order to be successful in the passing game you have to complete balls, and he does a great job of focusing to catch the ball. He’s a great route runner. What he lacks maybe in speed or other things, he makes up for in technique, being where he needs to be and having really sure hands.”
It’s not just Heiligh who’s benefitting from his stellar season, either.
Coastal Carolina was picked to finish last in the preseason Sun Belt Conference poll, and none of its offensive players were included in the first team selections.
Now, however, the 10-0 Chanticleers are ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll and have averaged 37 points per game.
“I think it’s been the mindset,” Washington said. “I think everyone on the team knew we were good and knew we’d win six or seven games this year. We believed that.
“But I think now the guys truly believe that every game they go into they can win. It’s been amazing. They say only 5,000 people are in our stadium, but if that’s what 5,000 people sound like, I’d play in front of 5,000 every day. The fans have been electric. The atmosphere has been crazy.”
Even though Heiligh has found a new home in Conway, he still makes time to keep up with Venice football. The receiver said he watches several Indians games and made sure not to miss last week’s regional final at St. Thomas Aquinas.
It’s been fun for him to watch Indians receivers like Weston Wolff, Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston and Keyon Sears develop as he did a few years ago.
And even though there’s still plenty for him left to accomplish in the game of football, he’s already been thinking about what he wants to accomplish next.
“After school I want to open up my own business in Venice, actually,” said Heiligh, who also said he has all A’s and one B this semester while studying for an undergraduate degree in business management.
“I want to come back to my community and help out like how Trey (Burton) does.”
