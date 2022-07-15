The timing couldn’t have been more inconvenient when Marek Houston took a pitch to his wrist in a preseason game at Venice High this past spring.
The Indians captain and shortstop not only had high hopes for his senior season, but also had to worry about missing out on chances to impress MLB scouts.
This summer, Houston has been making up for lost time.
The recent graduate has had multiple workouts with pro teams, attended the MLB Draft Combine in San Diego, and also moved into his dorm at Wake Forest University.
“If I stayed healthy the whole year and put up a good season, I think that would have helped me a lot,” said Houston, who could be selected in the MLB Draft some time Monday afternoon. “In Florida, the scouts come around early in the year, and that’s when I hurt my wrist, so that hurt me.
“It limited my season and I didn’t come back as I wanted to, fully ready to go. But I know there’s teams who have seen me play over the years, and over the summer, who know I can play pretty well.”
Despite missing much of his senior season to injury, scouts and draft experts have seen enough from Houston to know he’s worth considering in the draft — a three-day event at 7 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Without Houston, the Indians endured one of the worst losing streaks in program history, dropping seven straight games as they fell to 3-8 to open the season.
It was hardly a coincidence that the night Houston returned, Venice snapped its losing streak with a 4-1 win over Riverview, and the team went on to win six of seven.
“Marek has what they’re looking for,” said Venice coach Craig Faulkner, who has had several of his players considered for the MLB Draft over the past 23 years. “He’s a physical player. He’s tall and lanky, but he has good movement. He has a really strong throwing arm and he’s good with his feet. Defensively, he has a great look. He profiles well as a shortstop or a third baseman.
“He tried to come around with his broken hand (this season), but it takes some time with those kind of injuries. He hit .400 as a junior and he’s shown he has good pop and good bat speed.”
Houston did ignite the Indians down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough for a postseason run. Venice (14-14) lost to Riverview, 5-4, in the district semifinals before it was eliminated at Windermere in a 1-0 loss in the regional quarterfinals.
Now healed from his injury, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound shortstop has been busy reminding evaluators what he can do.
Though measuring skills aren’t a priority at the MLB Draft Combine — a wealth of stats and information are already available — medical examinations offered can give teams more up-to-date info on their prospects’ health.
Along with some medical tests, Houston also had the chance to play with and against some of the top prospects in the game.
“It’s kind of like a last look for them before the draft,” Houston said of the combine. “I think it was important for me to go and to play in the games they had to show that I’m ready to go, and that I can compete with those high-level kids.”
When it comes to the MLB Draft, it’s anyone’s best guess as to what will happen.
Houston said that his advisor has informed him that the most likely spot for him to be selected would be anywhere from Round 3 to Round 6.
Some MLB Draft experts rank Houston around this range.
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel lists Houston as the first player outside of his top 150 prospects and ProspectsLive has ranked Houston just outside the top 200.
“Houston really took his game to a new level at WWBA 2021 posting strong batting lines and hitting the ball with authority,” reads Houston’s bio on Prospects Live. “He’s got the frame to really project impact on even if that forces him off of the shortstop position. Houston doesn’t have a huge arm, though it’s more than enough to handle second base or a corner outfield role as a pro.”
However, when it comes to the MLB Draft, there’s more to the equation than simply getting selected. There have been over a dozen Indians players either selected or considered for the MLB Draft as far back as Rich Carroll Jr. in 1999 to Michael Robertson this past season.
Of those players, only Nick Longhi — a 30th round selection of the Boston Red Sox in the 2013 Draft — went straight from high school to pro ball.
For many players like Houston, who is currently enrolled in summer classes at Wake Forest, playing college baseball is often worth the sacrifice of waiting for another turn at the draft.
“It takes a pretty special player to go pro right out of high school, especially if you have a great school like Wake Forest that you can go to,” Faulkner said. “Sometimes, you say, ‘I’m not going unless I make X amount of money,’ and a team would have drafted you in the third or fourth round, but if they can’t pay you what you said, they won’t draft you.”
When it comes to Houston, he is sure that he wants to play professional baseball, but he’s not exactly sure when just yet.
“Me and my family have put some thought into it, and pro ball is the place I want to be,” said Houston, who added that he will fly home this weekend for the draft. “That’s where I want to end up, whether it’s the college route or straight to it. If I get an opportunity to go right away then we can make it work with the money and stuff. It’s gotta be the right fit for me.
“It is a big decision, but I have good opportunities either way.”
Kerkering another MLB Draft prospect
Former Venice right-handed pitcher Orion Kerkering has taken his game to another level with USF, and could also be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft.
Kerkering has pitched in several different roles for the Bulls, including starter, long relief and closer. He has added velocity to a fastball that can now reach 97 mph and he owns a slider that generates more spin that almost every other pitcher in this draft class, according to draft combine measurements.
