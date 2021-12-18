FORT LAUDERDALE – Omari Hayes looked up at the green-drenched stands behind the Venice bench in the final moments of Saturday’s state championship and suffered sensory overload.
The DRV PNK Stadium crowd was announced as 3,852, but that number seemed exceedingly underreported. There appeared to be that many on the Venice side alone.
The jubilant fans certainly made enough noise to drown out the executive airport across the street.
“I looked up at the crowd counting down 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and I heard zero and it all just came out,” Hayes said. “We worked way too hard for this to be anything different. All summer, everybody was on time, everybody working their butt off … I mean, what else can you ask for?”
At zero, a collective, piercing cheer erupted and Hayes burst into tears. He covered his head with a towel. A teammate wrapped an arm around him and guided him toward the rest of the team. By the time Hayes reached the slow moving, screaming, jumping blob of Indians, the tears were gone and a cathartic celebration was under way.
Venice (14-1) won the Class 8A state championship 35-7 against an Apopka team (12-3) that had overmatched other teams this postseason only to be overwhelmed itself. It was quick. It was brutal. It was thorough.
This triumph was more inevitability than possibility. When Venice moved up from Class 7A, leaving dread nemesis St. Thomas Aquinas behind, the clouds parted and the mountaintop was in view for the first time in four years.
The path to the pinnacle was lined with obstacles. A murderer’s row of teams awaited Venice early on. One by one, those teams were kicked to the curb. Each week, the summit drew nearer. Even the one pothole along the way provided clarity.
The Cardinal Gibbons game was supposed to be a season-opener. Instead, the contest was moved to a Saturday in late October due to the Chiefs’ COVID-19 issues. Out of sorts, Venice played its worst game of the season that gloomy day, committing 24 penalties and losing, 28-22.
But …
“After the loss to Cardinal Gibbons, I knew it,” Hayes said. “We had 24 penalties in that game and lost by six. That tells you how good we are. After we lost by six to them, I’m like, yeah, we can beat anybody because we haven’t played anybody better than them.”
It’s worth noting Cardinal Gibbons won a state title of its own on Thursday with a 21-19 win against Cocoa – a team whose only other loss was to Venice.
As for Saturday, Hayes said he knew Apopka was defeated at the 8:54 mark of the first quarter. That’s when Hayes stood at the back of the end zone waiting for teammates to catch up with him and celebrate his 60-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.
It was the first of four touchdown passes by Ryan Browne, a quarterback whose one year in the program was years in the making. His two strikes to Keyon Sears covered 22 and 47 yards and the last was a screen that Jayshon Platt turned into a 58-yard exclamation point.
For Browne, Saturday was as much a graduation as a celebration. After achieving his goal of playing for Venice this past summer, class was in session.
“It took a while,” Browne said, referring to the task of absorbing the Venice playbook. Venice assistant Brian Ryals helped Browne break it down into manageable chunks.
“He helped me so much – FaceTime, Zoom, in his office after practice, maybe before practice – we drew up a whole playbook of my own to teach me everything.”
Two-dimensional, black-and-white scribblings burst into three-dimensional, technicolor glory Saturday afternoon, exactly as it had been drawn up.
In the end, the numbers were startling.
Just kidding – the numbers were almost exactly identical to every other game Venice has played this season, which is a bigger statement than if they had been unique. Apopka was just another team to be brushed aside as Venice ascended into rarified air.
And there’s no escaping the feeling the Indians won’t be coming down anytime soon.
