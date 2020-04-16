Ed Chery has been preparing for this weekend for a over a year. 100-plus travel basketball teams of all ages were set to descend on the area for the annual Beef O’ Brady’s Charlotte County Shootout, a showcase that has run for decades that he has recently taken over.
The event was going to span from Punta Gorda to Englewood and North Port utilizing 24 high school, middle school and rec courts, leaving a strong economic footprint.
But the event, along with the travel ball season as a whole, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving typically packed gyms vacant and the athletes with few options.
“It affects a lot more than just the high school level,” Chery said. “For our area, you’re talking like 2nd grade to 11th grade. Most of the teams that I know can’t really do anything, this virus has taken over.”
Chery organizes multiple events throughout the year and is also on the coaching staff of the Charlotte High boys program. Being a former player and coach during travel season, he’s worried about the impact a lost season could have for area athletes both in recruiting and overall fitness.
“You get a lot of coaches that are trying to find guys and offer them on the spot and they can’t do that now because they aren’t seeing you play,” Chery said. “You’re gonna have to figure out which of these guys really want to be basketball players because now they’re forced to go to their hoop outside and get some work in on their own.”
Chery said the some college coaches that he’s spoken to are currently using the down time to break down film of players they’d potentially like to offer when the live recruiting periods open back up — they are currently unable to reach out to potential recruits per the NCAA.
Rising juniors and seniors are the group most affected. The summers between a player’s sophomore and junior year as well as junior to senior year are pivotal in gaining exposure and securing offers.
Last year, Charlotte’s Tre Carroll entered the summer before his junior season with plenty of looks but no offers. He exited the summer with offers from USF, FGCU, FAU and Santa Clara after traveling the country playing in big time exposure tournaments.
A few clips from my skill workout for today 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ICdcJ0kU4R— Nnamdi Edeoga (@NEdeoga) April 15, 2020
His teammate, forward Nnamdi Edeoga, was hoping to make a similar leap this summer as he prepares for his senior year. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound junior was playing with Team Parsons CP25 this summer prior to the shutdown.
“Usually we have a bunch of tournaments going on right now,” Edeoga said. “Our schedule has been completely messed up. During the (prep) season it’s stressful because you’re trying to win regionals and state championships. AAU has goals too, but you get to travel with your teammates and it’s just a fun experience.”
Instead, he’s been emailing coaches, talking with them over the phone and continuing to grind, often posting his highlights and workouts on Twitter.
Edeoga played in the 2020 Hoop Exchange last month along with a few other area athletes, so he got some exposure, but not at the same level as months of tournaments would give him.
“It definitely worries me,” Edeoga said. “It’s hard for me because this is my last summer at home. I’m just trying to make the best of the situation, but it’s hard not being able to showcase my talents live.”
Lemon Bay sophomore Shea Cullum was looking forward to continuing the momentum he gained during the prep season into his first travel season in Florida.
My highlights from @tflbss ! S/o @FRangeman Lemon Bay HighschoolEnglewood,FloridaClass of 2022/3.9 GPA6'3 PG/SG pic.twitter.com/VJutIIjtcn— Shea Cullum (@SheaCullum) April 15, 2020
Cullum had a breakout year for the Mantas after moving to Englewood from Grand Rapids, Michigan. He averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds and hit a game-winner against North Port late in the year. He had the option of playing for either Team Parsons or PHS Elite among others, but now he’ll have to wait to get back on the court.
The same will go for other sports like baseball and softball that utilize the summer months to get exposure for high school players.
“My season at Lemon Bay gave me high hopes for this travel season,” Cullum said. “I saw amazing talent in the area and I was very excited to see how I fared against that kind of talent. It was very disappointing that it couldn’t happen. I made it a point during this quarantine to get better. Time is not going to stop for anybody and I have to keep on improving.”
