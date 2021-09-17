It has been a fairly quiet season so far for the Venice cross country teams, but action begins to heat up this week when the Venice squads make the short drive down U.S. 41 for this morning’s North Port Invitational.
At last weekend’s event in Fort Myers, the boys team finished 31st out of 32 teams while the girls checked in at 14th out of 27. Senior Julianna Courville finished third overall with a time of 19:25.60 to pace the girls while the boys were led by a pair of freshmen – Owen Busalacki and Nathaniel Masden.
More than 70 high schools have registered for the meet, which will serve as a spring board for Venice into the meat of the cross country schedule. Next week is a meet at Lely followed by the FLRunners.com event in Lakeland.
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the week ahead:
TODAY
In addition to cross county, the volleyball team is in action for the second day of the Berkeley Premier Tournament at Berkeley Prep. Action begins at 8 a.m. when the Lady Indians take on Academy of Holy Names. Playoffs begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue at 1 p.m. The boys’ golf team will be competing at the Lakewood Ranch Invitational, beginning at 9 a.m.
MONDAY
The boys and girls golf teams head to Sebring to participate in the annual Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational.
TUESDAY
The volleyball team heads to Braden River. The Pirates were 10-2 entering the weekend after a 3-0 week that included triumphs against Riverview, Manatee and Sarasota. The boys golf team stays busy, paying a visit to North Port.
WEDNESDAY
More volleyball as Riverview plays host to the Indians. The Rams are having a rough season, sitting at 3-10 entering the weekend. When the two teams met earlier this month, the Indians recorded a sweep.
THURSDAY
An unusually light day, since the volleyball team’s game against Riverview was moved to a day earlier. That leaves the schedule wide open for everyone to make their way to the girls’ golf match at North Port.
FRIDAY
Football returns home to renew another good local rivalry when Palmetto pays a visit. The Tigers expected big things coming into 2020, but started the season 0-2 with a 15-6 loss to Lakewood and a 22-19 defeat at Riverview. Palmetto rallied on Friday by wiping out winless Manatee, but the Indians will definitely be a step up in competition. Also, the boys’ golf team will roll down the road for the Braden River Invitational.
